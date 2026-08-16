Alex Palou crashes in Markham qualifying after rare IndyCar mistake

Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou experienced a rare qualifying mistake and crashed out during qualifying for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, who leads the 2026 IndyCar standings, was caught out during the second segment of qualifying around the newly constructed 12-turn, 2.19-mile temporary street circuit.

With roughly three minutes remaining in the Round of 12, Palou set the fastest lap in the round at 1m13.8s with his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, but hit the wall seconds later. The impact damaged the right-front and left rear of the No. 10 Honda before Palou spun into the runoff area in Turn 10. The red flag cost Palou his two fastest laps, and dropped him to 12th in the session.

When asked what caused the crash, the championship leader took full responsibility for the error.

“I lost it,” Palou said. “Lost the rear into (Turn) 10. I was pushing. I thought Group 2 (drivers from the previous round) that they were really, really fast. So I saw my 3.8 (1m13.8s lap) and I was like, ‘It's alright, but not great.’ I just lost the rear there. Yeah, just a shame because we had an amazing car, really fast. I mean, clearly we would have made it (into the Fast Six). But yeah, just my mistake. It was on me. I just overpushed a little bit and crashed.”

Despite ending up 12th, Palou will start 11th after Alexander Rossi received a six-spot grid penalty for an unapproved engine change to his No. 21 ECR Chevrolet. It will be Palou’s first start outside the top 10 since the 2024 season finale at Nashville, where he started 24th.

When pressed on what he can make happen coming from deep in the field, Palou pointed to the inherent pace of his car as his primary asset for the race.

“We have a really fast car, so that's good,” Palou said. “That's the good part. Yeah, it's going to be tough. It's a different race for sure. But I mean, the race is very long and having a fast car just really helps. So yeah, going to focus on first not crashing and then trying to make up some positions.”