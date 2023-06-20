Subscribe
Previous / Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!” Next / Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase
IndyCar / Road America News

Palou had no radio comms for “sketchy” last lap near miss with team-mate

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has revealed that he had no radio communication during his final lap near miss with team-mate Marcus Armstrong before his Road America IndyCar victory.

Charles Bradley
By:

Palou had a healthy 5s lead over Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden going on to the final lap but came across Armstrong on the approach to The Kink – one of the fastest and most fearsome corners in American motorsports.

Armstrong – who previously tumbled down the order due to a strategy error – had gone off at the Carousel and rejoined directly in front of the race leader.

Fortunately, he was told over the radio that Palou was approaching, whereas the Spaniard had no radio communications at that part of the track, before sweeping around the outside of Armstrong.

“Honestly they couldn't tell me because from Turn 8 until Canada Corner, there's no radio,” revealed Palou. “Well, it's very hard [to hear], so we decide not to talk on those corners to avoid misunderstandings. They couldn't really tell me.

“Suddenly I saw a car. I didn't know it was Marcus. I don't know what happened to him. Yeah, [it was] quite on the edge there. Honestly, having a good five-second gap allowed me to just take it easy and overtake him.”

Armstrong, on the other hand, had been warned of the potentially disastrous situation.

“It looked fairly sketchy there, but I knew he was coming,” said Armstrong. “Someone told me on the radio that Alex was obviously leading the race and to let him through, so that’s what I did.

“It wasn’t an ideal way to finish the race but it’s something I’ll look back on learn from for next time.”

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

The Kiwi rookie – who is sharing his Ganassi ride with Takuma Sato this year – drove a storming first half of the race to run with the frontrunners. This included an amazing start, where he went from eighth on the grid to third on the opening lap.

“If my memory serves me right, I had a good launch and took my chances around the outside,” he said. “Someone braked too late in front of me [at Turn 1] and I picked up the pieces, so I was actually trying to be conservative.

“I crossed over with Newgarden [who went on to finish runner-up] at the exit of Turn 5, I wasn’t trying to do anything special, but picked up five spots.”

But his race fell apart with a strategy blunder that left him out on track during a caution around half distance, during which the majority of cars pitted.

Although he led for five laps, he was forced to pit under green and tumbled to the rear of the field.

“It didn’t work out in our favor unfortunately,” he admitted. “It’s one of those things, being a strategist in IndyCar might be one of the most difficult jobs in motorsport. We’re going to learn from this, move forward and get the result next time.”

UPDATE: Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed today that Sato will return for the remaining oval events on the IndyCar Series schedule in the #11 car. He will test tomorrow at Iowa, ahead of July's double-header event.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Dixon not tempted by O’Ward revenge, but “that day will come!”

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase Newgarden: Palou can still be caught in IndyCar points chase

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy Palou surprised rivals didn’t use his winning tire strategy

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

IndyCar
Detroit

Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing” Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

IndyCar
Indy 500

Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard Inside the intricacies of IndyCar set-up for the Brickyard

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

HCRC Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe