Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IndyCar Portland

Alex Palou “more comfortable” after Portland win stretches IndyCar lead to 110 points

The reigning champion increased his advantage by 27 points with five rounds remaining, but insists the title fight is far from over

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images

Alex Palou admits he is feeling "more comfortable" in his pursuit of another IndyCar Series title after extending his championship lead to a commanding 110 points with a victory at the Grand Prix of Portland.

The 29-year-old Spaniard entered the weekend holding an 83-point cushion, but a dominant performance in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda allowed the reigning and four-time series champion to extend his advantage significantly with just five rounds remaining.

"I mean, yeah, more comfortable than when we came here," Palou, who now has six wins this season. "This was one of those weekends where we wanted to do good. I mean, we want to do good every single weekend. But we don't know what's going to happen at Markham. New track for everyone, new track for me. We don't know what's going to happen at DC."

While the added breathing room provides comfort, Palou stressed the importance of maximizing every opportunity before IndyCar visits unfamiliar venues later in the season.

"There's still a lot of points to play," Palou added. "It was important to maximize. If we had an opportunity to win, to win, instead of finishing second or anything like that. A win gives you a big, big amount of points. The same way that in the last two weekends we got a huge gap, someone else can do the exact same thing. So we need to keep on pushing."

Palou earned the victory – the 25th of his career, with three of those coming at Portland International Raceway – by leading 60 of the 110 laps. The critical moment came during the first round of pit stops when Palou erased a gap to leader and pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist to pull off an overcut.

"We were like three, three and a half seconds back from Felix. Marcus (Ericsson) was in between," Palou explained. "The overcut doesn't make anything there. Like, you don't lose three seconds on an out lap. You lose one, one and a half. You risk it to close the gap. As soon as Marcus pitted, just go on the back of his car and just try and make him either pit or make a mistake, or in case he was going to pit before us, just to make sure that we're going to have one clean lap to go for it."

"Once again, it doesn't always work, because I was lucky that there was no traffic. I was lucky that my car was still handling super well," Palou said. "But as soon as I could see that my car was so good, I started pushing, the lap time started going down, I knew if the pit stop was good, we're going to get him. It was great."

 

Despite sitting comfortably atop the standings with a lead equivalent to more than two full races, Palou said the team consciously avoids taking its current success for granted.

"Every day. Every day. Yeah, I just don't give it for granted. I think nobody in the team does,” Palou said. 

“So yeah, it's not like once a year that you think about it. It's like every single day when we talk about it. Normally I call him (Barry Wanser, Palou’s race strategist) after a race, ‘Man, who expected that?’ After Nashville, ‘Man, we're so lucky to be in this position.’ Because we are. We're lucky to have the full package. You don't know if it's going to end next weekend, if it's going to end next year, in '28. At some point it's going to end. This cannot go forever."

"I think that we're doing a great job of, like, understanding how lucky we are. When I say 'we', I mean the team as well, everybody in the 10 car, CGR. I think that keeps us motivated."

Read Also:

Photos from Portland - Sunday

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank with Curb-Agajanian

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Will Power, Andretti Global

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
David Malukas, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Will Power, Andretti Global

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian, Will Power, Andretti Global

Portland - Sunday, in photos
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Portland - Sunday, in photos
IndyCar
48

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power slam IndyCar traffic rules after Portland podium finishes
Next article Palou and Wanser push back on backmarker traffic complaints following Portland victory

Top Comments
More from
Joey Barnes

“Good things take time” says Dries Vanthoor as BMW M Team WRT continues rapid IMSA transition

IMSA
IMSA
“Good things take time” says Dries Vanthoor as BMW M Team WRT continues rapid IMSA transition

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Portland

IndyCar
IndyCar
Portland
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Portland

Palou and Wanser push back on backmarker traffic complaints following Portland victory

IndyCar
IndyCar
Portland
Palou and Wanser push back on backmarker traffic complaints following Portland victory
More from
Alex Palou

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Nashville

IndyCar
IndyCar
Nashville
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Nashville

Alex Palou “was not confident at all” in outlasting late pressure to win Nashville

IndyCar
IndyCar
Nashville
Alex Palou “was not confident at all” in outlasting late pressure to win Nashville

How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou beats three Penske drivers to win IndyCar race at Nashville

IndyCar
IndyCar
Nashville
Alex Palou beats three Penske drivers to win IndyCar race at Nashville

Alex Palou 'sad' to see Scott Dixon leave Ganassi: “I wouldn't be here without him”

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Alex Palou 'sad' to see Scott Dixon leave Ganassi: “I wouldn't be here without him”

Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Scott Dixon’s departure at end of 2026 season

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Scott Dixon’s departure at end of 2026 season

Latest news

Supercars, Triple Eight own up to “significant” error that has made Will Brown slower

Supercars
SUPC Supercars
Supercars, Triple Eight own up to “significant” error that has made Will Brown slower

Ryan Timms calls out Kyle Larson After Osky Challenge: 'He's a piece of sh*t'

Sprint Car
Sprint Car
Ryan Timms calls out Kyle Larson After Osky Challenge: 'He's a piece of sh*t'

FAA to halt flights at major D.C. airport ahead of IndyCar race

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Washington, D.C.
FAA to halt flights at major D.C. airport ahead of IndyCar race

“Good things take time” says Dries Vanthoor as BMW M Team WRT continues rapid IMSA transition

IMSA
IMSA IMSA
“Good things take time” says Dries Vanthoor as BMW M Team WRT continues rapid IMSA transition

Feature

Discover prime content

Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

IndyCar
Nashville
By John Oreovicz
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
Detroit
By John Oreovicz
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

IndyCar
By James Newbold
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments
View more