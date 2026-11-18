IndyCar

Alex Palou to carry expanded full-season OpenAI primary sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2027

Building on a strategic collaboration that yielded 15 wins and back-to-back titles since 2025, OpenAI steps up to back the #10 Honda across the entire 2027 schedule

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 5:00 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

The #10 OpenAI Honda will feature a return of lightning bolts for Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

OpenAI and Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) have signed a major partnership extension that will elevate the world’s leading artificial intelligence research and deployment company to the full-season primary partner of the #10 Honda for the entire 2027 IndyCar Series campaign.

Building on a relationship that originally launched at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the expanded agreement puts OpenAI’s branding front and center on the car driven by five-time and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou. Since OpenAI first joined the team in a strategic research collaboration, the partnership has helped fuel a dominant stretch for CGR, yielding a league-leading 15 race victories – including the 2025 Indianapolis 500 – and back-to-back series championships.

"Extraordinary things happen when great, great people come together, smart people come together," said team owner Chip Ganassi. "I don't look at this as your normal type of sponsorship. OpenAI is a frontier and we all want to be part of it. I feel like we're hopping on a train going 200 miles an hour, and we're enjoying every bit of it, but, boy, it's a lot of opportunity for us. The only thing moving faster than an Indy car might be the AI industry at this moment."

Over the past two seasons, the alliance has evolved well beyond traditional motorsports sponsorship. Alongside select primary liveries and a documentary short series produced by Box-to-Box Films, OpenAI and CGR personnel have maintained an ongoing technical collaboration, applying research and development to innovate both on and off the racetrack. Visually, the #10 Honda will continue to honor CGR’s storied IndyCar heritage, featuring the team’s signature lightning bolt running along the left and right sides of the nose.

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

"We’re seeing an incredible acceleration in what AI can do and how it’s being applied, and our continued partnership with Chip Ganassi is a really exciting way to bring that to life," said Colin Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer, Business at OpenAI. "Outside of your traditional AI use cases, this is a wonderful opportunity to take our research and apply it in nontraditional ways, showcasing the breadth of what’s possible as AI continues to advance."

The full-season commitment arrives during a historic run for both Palou and the organization. Palou is one of just three drivers in IndyCar history to capture five or more championships, and the only one to accomplish the feat before turning 30. Since joining CGR in 2021, he has amassed 25 victories and 50 podium finishes – landing on the podium in an astonishing 49 percent of their races together.

The #10 OpenAI Honda will make its 2027 season debut on March 7 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, broadcasting live on FOX – a milestone Palou is eager to reach as the series prepares for a pivotal campaign.

"It’s incredible to have OpenAI back on our car, with our team, but now for a full season, as my primary sponsor," said Palou. "Super exciting, especially following an incredible 2026 season. Winning Long Beach together, that was a huge moment for us, for me personally as well. I can't wait to see what we can do on this last year with the current chassis."

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Josef Newgarden extends tenure with Team Penske in multi-year deal

Next article IndyCar 2026 season review: Arrow McLaren

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Joey Barnes





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA 53 min



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season





IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global



IndyCar



IndyCar 23 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: Andretti Global





Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival



Feature



IMSA



Feature



IMSA



Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival

More from

Alex Palou





How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona





Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance



IndyCar



IndyCar



Herta endorses IndyCar’s international return with Barcelona while marveling at Palou’s dominance





IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms



IndyCar



IndyCar



IndyCar set to drop Nashville Superspeedway and D.C. for 2027; Barcelona announcement looms

More from

Chip Ganassi Racing





Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role





Five-time IndyCar champion, first-time Indy NXT driver: Alex Palou tops IMS road course test



Indy NXT



Indy NXT



Five-time IndyCar champion, first-time Indy NXT driver: Alex Palou tops IMS road course test





Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test



IndyCar



IndyCar



Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test

Latest news





Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire



Formula E



FE Formula E 11 min



Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire





Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season



IMSA



IMSA IMSA 53 min



Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season





Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Portuguese GP



1 h



Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP





Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate



WRC



WRC WRC



Rally Saudi Arabia



2 h



Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate

Feature

Discover prime content





How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



How Spanish engineering and Alex Palou brought IndyCar to Barcelona





Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game



Feature



IndyCar



Feature



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



Inside AJ Foyt Racing’s transition: Hauger’s arrival, Ferrucci’s future, and the Pierson waiting game





You Ask The Questions: David Malukas



IndyCar



By Joey Barnes



You Ask The Questions: David Malukas





Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time



IndyCar



By John Oreovicz



Top 10 Ganassi IndyCar drivers of all time

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe