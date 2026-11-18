IndyCar
Alex Palou to carry expanded full-season OpenAI primary sponsorship with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2027
Building on a strategic collaboration that yielded 15 wins and back-to-back titles since 2025, OpenAI steps up to back the #10 Honda across the entire 2027 schedule
Joey Barnes
Published: Nov 18, 2026, 5:00 PM
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The #10 OpenAI Honda will feature a return of lightning bolts for Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing
OpenAI and Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) have signed a major partnership extension that will elevate the world’s leading artificial intelligence research and deployment company to the full-season primary partner of the #10 Honda for the entire 2027 IndyCar Series campaign.
Building on a relationship that originally launched at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the expanded agreement puts OpenAI’s branding front and center on the car driven by five-time and defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou. Since OpenAI first joined the team in a strategic research collaboration, the partnership has helped fuel a dominant stretch for CGR, yielding a league-leading 15 race victories – including the 2025 Indianapolis 500 – and back-to-back series championships.
"Extraordinary things happen when great, great people come together, smart people come together," said team owner Chip Ganassi. "I don't look at this as your normal type of sponsorship. OpenAI is a frontier and we all want to be part of it. I feel like we're hopping on a train going 200 miles an hour, and we're enjoying every bit of it, but, boy, it's a lot of opportunity for us. The only thing moving faster than an Indy car might be the AI industry at this moment."
Over the past two seasons, the alliance has evolved well beyond traditional motorsports sponsorship. Alongside select primary liveries and a documentary short series produced by Box-to-Box Films, OpenAI and CGR personnel have maintained an ongoing technical collaboration, applying research and development to innovate both on and off the racetrack. Visually, the #10 Honda will continue to honor CGR’s storied IndyCar heritage, featuring the team’s signature lightning bolt running along the left and right sides of the nose.
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
"We’re seeing an incredible acceleration in what AI can do and how it’s being applied, and our continued partnership with Chip Ganassi is a really exciting way to bring that to life," said Colin Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer, Business at OpenAI. "Outside of your traditional AI use cases, this is a wonderful opportunity to take our research and apply it in nontraditional ways, showcasing the breadth of what’s possible as AI continues to advance."
The full-season commitment arrives during a historic run for both Palou and the organization. Palou is one of just three drivers in IndyCar history to capture five or more championships, and the only one to accomplish the feat before turning 30. Since joining CGR in 2021, he has amassed 25 victories and 50 podium finishes – landing on the podium in an astonishing 49 percent of their races together.
The #10 OpenAI Honda will make its 2027 season debut on March 7 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, broadcasting live on FOX – a milestone Palou is eager to reach as the series prepares for a pivotal campaign.
"It’s incredible to have OpenAI back on our car, with our team, but now for a full season, as my primary sponsor," said Palou. "Super exciting, especially following an incredible 2026 season. Winning Long Beach together, that was a huge moment for us, for me personally as well. I can't wait to see what we can do on this last year with the current chassis."
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