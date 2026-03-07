Skip to main content

IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Alex Palou's 100th IndyCar start ends in early crash at Phoenix

The reigning and four-time IndyCar champion collided with Rinus VeeKay, ending his day after 22 laps

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

Alex Palou’s hopes for victory were dashed after crashing out early in the Good Ranchers 250 at Phoenix Raceway.

The reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion, Palou, making his 100th career start, collided with Rinus VeeKay's #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet and was left wrecked after just 22 laps on the 1-mile tri-oval.  

After starting 10th on the grid, Palou’s #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda vaulted up into the top three shortly after taking the green flag. He settled into the position behind the Team Penske duo of pole-sitter David Malukas and Josef Newgarden.

A brief caution set up a restart on Lap 19, which saw Palou get jumped by Graham Rahal’s #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda moments later. Then, with an opportunity to attempt a pass from the high line, VeeKay tried to move to the outside of Palou as the duo went through the dogleg. However, Palou continued to come up and VeeKay never lifted, leading to the two making contact and the former’s right-front slamming into the outside wall. Palou’s machine came to a rest on the inside of the track with damage significant enough to step out. 

 

“I haven't been able to see it,” Palou said, noting a replay. “I just, I don't know if I just squeezed someone or someone was trying to get there. Yeah, I mean, I don't know. I didn't think there was anybody there.

“(I) need to see if there was really that space or not, but yeah, unfortunate that we ended up in the wall so early and not even trying, but it's racing.”

VeeKay was able to continue on, but was left fuming at believing he was squeezed into contact by Palou. 

“He drove up on me, man,” VeeKay said, over the radio. 

VeeKay also felt he’s dealing with potential suspension issues, running five laps down in 23rd at the time of this release. 

“Yeah, steering up to the left,” he said. “I think it's got suspension damage here.”

IndyCar
46
