Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

Top 10 greatest F1 circuits

Formula 1
Top 10 greatest F1 circuits

Dale Earnhardt's most memorable NASCAR Cup wins

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt's most memorable NASCAR Cup wins

Lewis Hamilton confident of overcoming 2025 woes with his "DNA" in SF-26 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lewis Hamilton confident of overcoming 2025 woes with his "DNA" in SF-26 F1 car

Max Verstappen on F1 2026 flaws: ‘I already said that in 2023, but nobody listened’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Max Verstappen on F1 2026 flaws: ‘I already said that in 2023, but nobody listened’

No, Chase Briscoe hasn’t taken to the bald look too … yet

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
No, Chase Briscoe hasn’t taken to the bald look too … yet
IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver bested Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Alexander Rossi - The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m146202

Alexander Rossi, Ed Carpenter Racing, at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi led a gusty morning session for the Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix Raceway on Wednesday.

Amid cloudy conditions that saw wind gusts exceed 20 mph, the 34-year-old California native propelled the No. 20 ECR Chevrolet to a flying lap of 174.444 mph (20.6370 seconds) around the 1-mile tri-oval.

Josef Newgarden continued his theme of running second throughout testing, pushing his No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet to a best lap of 174.362 mph. Uniquely, he logged just 14 laps in the session - the lowest of all drivers.

Reigning and four-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou was third. The Spaniard managed to complete 79 laps over the course of the three-hour session, with a best of 174.220 mph.

David Malukas, Team Penske’s newest driver that led the first day of testing in the Valley of the Sun on Tuesday, carried the momentum into this morning and ended up fourth on the timesheets (173.759 mph).

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who sat out for the opening hour as part of the team’s planned program running, elevated to fifth in the final 30 minutes of the session courtesy of a run at 173.706 mph.

 

Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson represented Andretti Global in sixth and seventh, respectively. Christian Rasmussen, Rossi’s teammate, was eighth. Andretti Global newcomer Will Power logged the most laps in the session at 105, with his best of 172.756 mph good enough to push him to ninth.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin rounded out the rest of the top 10, scoring a quick lap of 172.425 mph amid 65 laps of running.

Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing), Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), and Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing), were 11th through 15th.

There was only one caution in the session, which was for a track inspection.

The IndyCar Series will run its final test session at this afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi awarded Baby Borgs in emotional celebration

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi awarded Baby Borgs in emotional celebration

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi awarded Baby Borgs in emotional celebration

David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix

Dale Coyne “would like to be in the game” for Honda factory program

IndyCar
IndyCar
Dale Coyne “would like to be in the game” for Honda factory program
More from
Will Power

IndyCar Sebring test: Marcus Armstrong leads Day 2, Schumacher improves

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar Sebring test: Marcus Armstrong leads Day 2, Schumacher improves

Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti “not too far off” from Ganassi

IndyCar
IndyCar
Kyle Kirkwood: Andretti “not too far off” from Ganassi

Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Will Power: Andretti “will be the best team in the next three years”
More from
Andretti Autosport

Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

IndyCar
IndyCar
Ranking IndyCar’s rising stars to watch in 2026

Will Power completes “very good” first outing with Andretti at Phoenix tire test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Will Power completes “very good” first outing with Andretti at Phoenix tire test

Dale Coyne Racing signs Dennis Hauger, forms technical alliance with Andretti for 2026

IndyCar
IndyCar
Dale Coyne Racing signs Dennis Hauger, forms technical alliance with Andretti for 2026

Latest news

Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher spots Ferrari's "huge advantage" ahead of 2026 F1 season

Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi tops morning session for second day of testing at Phoenix

NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
NASCAR officials address holding the caution, fuel saving tactics at Daytona

Top 10 greatest F1 circuits

Formula 1
Top 10 greatest F1 circuits