Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

The IndyCar Series paddock is currently engulfed in one of the most unpredictable driver markets in recent memory, and Rinus VeeKay is navigating the chaos with quiet confidence.

As the traditional summer “silly season” kicks into high gear, monumental shifts are already reshaping the grid for next year. This week alone, the racing world was stunned by the news of six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon departing Chip Ganassi Racing after an unprecedented 24-year tenure. While defending Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist has also hit the open market, earlier today it was confirmed Marcus Armstrong secured a multi-year extension with Meyer Shank Racing and will transition from the #66 Honda to the #60 (currently occupied by Rosenqvist) beginning in 2027.

Rinus VeeKay, Juncos Hollinger Racing Photo by: Penske Entertainment

For VeeKay, currently in the midst of his seventh IndyCar season but first piloting the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, the flurry of activity is exactly what he anticipated.

“I think I've seen that coming for a while,” VeeKay said, regarding the sudden scramble for open seats. “I've paid attention. It's definitely one of the craziest silly seasons so far. I think it's only 14 cars that are confirmed right now, 15? So definitely a lot of open seats.”

Through the opening 10 rounds of the current campaign, VeeKay has put together a solid resume to present to potential suitors, or to use as leverage for a return to Juncos Hollinger. He has secured three top-10 finishes so far this season, highlighted by an impressive fourth-place run at World Wide Technology Raceway.

When asked if the rapid pace of the recent blockbuster announcements has increased his own sense of urgency to finalize a contract, the 25-year-old Dutchman remained composed, acknowledging that the shifting landscape is just part of the annual mid-summer business.

“Well, it is usually kind of June, July when you see things starting to happen,” VeeKay explained. “But yeah, we'll start seeing dominos fall this week. We saw two fall yesterday and today. We'll see.”

Despite the moving targets across the paddock, VeeKay and his management team appear to have a clear roadmap.

“For me, I think we've been working towards finding our best decision for next year but also the future,” VeeKay added. “Of course, with dominos falling, you look at things a little bit differently, and it moves things. But in the end, I think we've got a pretty good idea of what we want to do.”