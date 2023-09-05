Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport, the American-based motorsports organization that races across the world in multiple championships, is to be rebranded Andretti Global for 2024.
The company, which is owned by former racing star Michael Andretti and Dan Towriss, the CEO and president of financial services company Group 1001, is making the move as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.
Andretti’s team currently operates in eight motorsports platforms, racing across six continents. A decision on its future F1 entry is expected from the FIA imminently.
The team stated that the rebranding exercise to the new Andretti Global name ‘will unite all aspects of the organization under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team’s already-established legacy’.
The current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo.
Andretti Global logo
Photo by: Andretti Autosport
Andretti Autosport is active in the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT and IMSA SportsCar Championship in its native US, as well as running entries in Formula E and Extreme E. It also has a stake in Australian Supercars and Super 2 outfit Walkinshaw Andretti United and operates in Mexico's Super Copa series.
“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Andretti. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future.
“As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.
“We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”
Towriss added: “The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name. I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values.
“We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”
Andretti’s Formula E squad will be the first to race under the Andretti Global banner, as the reigning drivers’ world champion team kicks off season 10 in January next year.
Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
