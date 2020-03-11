IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

shares
comments
Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 1:27 PM

The Andretti Autosport trailer carrying Colton Herta’s IndyCar to the opening round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series caught fire on the I-275 in Florida, without injury to anyone.

The trailer was barely 20 minutes from the paddock in downtown St. Petersburg, FL when the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to local broadcaster Bay News 9, Florida Highway Patrol closed one lane of the I-275 and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Andretti Autosport confirmed the news, stating: “We want to thank everyone for the outreach and concern… We are thankful to report that no one was harmed, and want to thank our transport drivers and local first responders for their quick action and support.”

A team spokesperson later provided an update.

"At this time, damages to the #88 car appear to be minor and cosmetic, caused by heat, smoke and/or water.

"We have no current reason to believe that any competition or mechanical aspects of the car have been damaged or compromised.

"Our Indy Lights team is already in Florida for testing and is now en route to St. Pete to help evaluate and assess. Additionally, we are sending a team of IndyCar crewmen from Indianapolis to St. Pete today in advance of the team’s full arrival tomorrow.

"We are also preparing backup pit equipment at the Indy race shop. This equipment and a spare transporter will depart Indianapolis today as well."

 

Related video

Next article
Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives

Previous article

Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
10:45
10:45
Practice 2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
15:00
15:00
Practice 3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
10:45
10:45
Qualifying
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
14:40
14:40
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
15:20
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Multiple F1 team personnel tested for coronavirus

2
Supercars

Mostert livery tweaked ahead of Albert Park

3
MotoGP

Ducati still plans private test despite Italy lockdown

39m
4
Formula 1

Racing Point explains SportPesa deal termination

5
Formula 1

Coronavirus making Australian GP atmosphere "different" - Albon

2h

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete
Indy

Andretti Autosport trailer catches fire on road to St. Pete

Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives
Indy

Nasr, Daly land Carlin IndyCar drives

IndyCar doesn’t expect coronavirus to affect schedule
Indy

IndyCar doesn’t expect coronavirus to affect schedule

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete
Indy

DragonSpeed reveals livery for IndyCar opener at St. Pete

GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat
Indy

GPA Long Beach “monitoring” California coronavirus threat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.