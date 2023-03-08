Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Elite athletes Annika Sorenstam, Destanni Henderson, Gigi Fernandez and Elizabeth Montavon attended the IndyCar season-opener. Each athlete’s organization including The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (Sorenstam), Indiana Fever (Henderson), Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge (Fernandez) and Parity (Montavon) were prominently displayed on a special livery across the rear wing of the #26 Gainbridge-backed Andretti Autosport-Honda raced by Colton Herta.

“In recognition of Women's History Month, we are excited to showcase our partnership with four premier women's sports properties on the livery of the #26 Gainbridge Honda,” stated Mike Nichols, chief of sponsorship strategy and activation for Group 1001, Gainbridge’s parent company. “We are honored to be joined by elite athletes representing each organization to celebrate their accomplishments while helping us elevate the sponsorship platform of women's sports.”

Sorenstam, a professional golfer whose 15-year, Hall-of-Fame career changed the trajectory of women’s golf, will host the penultimate LPGA event of the season, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, held at the Pelican Golf Club in the Tampa Bay area in November. In addition to joining Gainbridge and Andretti Autosport for the race weekend, the winner of 10a LPGA majors and founder of The ANNIKA Foundation also served as Grand Marshal for the GP of St. Pete and gave the official command to start engines.

The 52-year Swede described herself as proud and grateful for Gainbridge’s opportunity, adding: “Bringing women together during the start of Women’s History Month is a great way to spotlight the growth of women in sport.”

Gigi Fernandez is a Hall of Fame tennis player, who was Top 20 on the singles circuit, but devastatingly effective as a doubles player. She accumulated 17 Grand Slam titles across all four events (Australian, French, Wimbledon and U.S.) between 1988 and 1997, and won Olympic gold medals with the (unrelated) Mary Joe Fernandez in ’92 and ’96. Gigi was at St. Pete to represent the Billie Jean King Cup.

Henderson is a professional basketball player for the WNBA team Indiana Fever, and also competes for the U.S. national team. Before joining Indiana Fever last month, her college career culminated in her proving crucial to South Carolina’s 64-49 defeat of UConn in the NCAA finals in Minneapolis, having recorded 26 points, four assists and three steals.

Parity athlete and professional water skier Elizabeth Montavon is a nine-time National Champion, three-time All American, U.S. Open Champion and member of the elite women’s slalom roster.

Marissa Andretti, VP of Andretti Autosport and managing director of Andretti Technologies, stated: “We are honored to join Gainbridge in highlighting these four incredible athletes and the top-tier organizations that they represent in St. Petersburg. Their elite talent and many successes push the boundaries for women everywhere and we are proud to amplify such a powerful message.

“Building meaningful partnerships within the motorsports industry that have a positive societal impact is a top priority at Andretti Autosport and we are proud that Gainbridge not only shares that passion but has also allowed us to be a part of their celebration of Women’s History Month.”

Elite women athletes apply stickers on Herta's racecar Photo by: Andretti Autosport