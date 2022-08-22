Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Andretti Global to build huge new HQ in Fishers, Indiana

Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, has announced it has chosen Fishers, Indiana, to be the future home of its universal motorsports headquarters.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Andretti Global to build huge new HQ in Fishers, Indiana

The team intends to build a 575,000 square-foot facility that will occupy approximately 90 acres alongside the up-and-coming Nickel Plate Trail, the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. The new global headquarters would add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026.  

The $200 million facility is planned to serve as the headquarters of Andretti’s global commercial functions and the base of operations for the team’s current IndyCar, Indy Lights and IMSA programs and other future racing initiatives. In addition to housing day-to-day operations for the racing team, the building will be home to Andretti Technologies, the R&D arm of the company.

The new campus will give Andretti Global “the opportunity to welcome the community and race fans from around the world through involvement with the Fishers Parks Nature First program, planned indoor amphitheater and a museum and innovation center that will preserve and showcase the Andretti legacy and inspire the future of motorsports.”

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022, and will be operational by 2025. 

Pending approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board of directors, the IEDC will commit an investment in Andretti Autosport of up to $19 million in the form of conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to invest in its Indiana operations. The city of Fishers has approved additional incentives.

Said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global: “Indiana holds an important place in the history of racing, and in my career as a driver and an owner. I’m happy to confirm that the Racing Capital of the World will continue to be the home of our global racing efforts for a long time to come. We’re excited about our plans for the new campus and looking forward to becoming a part of the Fishers community.

“Over the past 20 years, I’ve worked to expand our operations and I’m proud of our steps to create a diverse racing portfolio. Our current facility has served us well. Our team has expanded in both competition and commercial areas and our people deserve the best environment and resources available. I’m excited to have so many of our teams under one roof as we continue to build and grow.

“For us, it’s about more than just having somewhere to work on the cars; it’s about having a global motorsport home and sharing that with our people, our fans and our sponsors to advance the sport and leave a lasting legacy.”  

Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana state governor, said: “Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in motorsports and STEM-related pursuits.

“This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest growing communities but will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”  

Scott Fadness, mayor of Fishers, described the plans as “a dream come true for this special property at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport,” while Mario Rodriguez, executive director of Indianapolis Airport Authority declared: “In 2015, the Indianapolis Airport Authority and the City of Fishers partnered to maximize the use of this land and thus increase to an even greater level the quality of life for residents of Fishers. 

"We are so pleased Andretti chose this location and supports the vision for this vital part of Fishers and the iconic team that leads this great effort.”

