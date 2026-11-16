IndyCar

Andretti Global unveils new 2027 look for Will Power with zone® Premium Nicotine Pouches partnership

The ITG Brands product will serve as the primary sponsor for Will Power’s Honda across 13 races next year

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 3:14 PM

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Andretti Global has announced a new multi-year partnership with zone® Premium Nicotine Pouches, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, ahead of the 2027 IndyCar Series season. Under the agreement, zone will serve as the primary partner for Will Power’s #26 Honda for 13 races next year, marking the brand’s official debut in IndyCar.

The #26 zone Premium Nicotine Pouches Honda will make its first on-track appearance at the 2027 season opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, scheduled for March 5–7 and airing live on FOX. Beyond trackside branding, the collaboration between Andretti Global – which operates under the TWG Motorsports umbrella – and ITG Brands will focus on marketing initiatives, digital content, and fan engagement activations aimed at connecting with 21+ age-verified adult nicotine consumers and the broader motorsports audience.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built with zone and excited about what’s ahead for the brand,” said Paola Pocci, President and CEO of ITG Brands. “Partnering with Andretti Global and having a champion like Will Power behind the wheel is a significant step for zone, bringing together a brand defined by boldness and innovation with one of the most respected names in motorsports. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to investing in zone and taking the brand to new heights.”

For Andretti Global, the deal represents an opportunity to introduce a fresh commercial approach to the paddock while building out creative fan experiences across the 2027 schedule.

“zone sees a real opportunity in IndyCar and the connection our sport has with its fans,” said Jill Gregory, President of Andretti Global. “They're willing to challenge the traditional approach to motorsports sponsorship, and we're excited to see what we can build together. We have some exciting activations planned around key moments on the 2027 calendar that will push beyond the traditional trackside experience and create new ways to engage with fans.”

“IndyCar is a natural fit for zone because of the energy, excitement and personality that surround the sport,” added Jose Cabrera, Executive Vice President and CMO of ITG Brands. “We have built something special with zone, from its distinctive flavors to its unique pouch experience, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to bring those qualities into a sport that shares that same sense of individuality. We’re thrilled to partner with Andretti Global and Will Power for the 2027 season.”

The partnership pairs the newcomer brand with one of open-wheel racing's most decorated veterans. Entering his second season with Andretti Global, Power brings more than two decades of IndyCar experience and over 300 career starts to the #26 entry. The Australian is the series’ all-time leader in pole positions with 71 and ranks fourth in career victories with 45. A two-time IndyCar Champion (2014, 2022) and the 2018 winner of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500, Power has also led more than 5,400 laps over his storied career.

“I’m really excited to have zone on board in 2027,” said Will Power, Driver for Andretti Global. “They’re a great fit for our team, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun working together throughout the season. We showed a lot of speed last year, and the focus is on turning that into strong results starting in St. Pete. I can’t wait to see the new livery on track and get the #26 zone Nicotine Pouches Honda to Victory Lane.”

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