Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second Next / Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Michael Andretti on Kyle Kirkwood: He’s the real deal

Team owner Michael Andretti has declared it a pleasure to have Kyle Kirkwood onboard after the 24-year-old Floridian captured his first ever IndyCar pole today at Long Beach.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Michael Andretti on Kyle Kirkwood: He’s the real deal

In an interrupted Q2 segment of qualifying for the 48th Grand Prix of Long Beach, Kirkwood didn’t take fresh tires for the final run, having been securely in the top six when the red flag fell with a minute to go. That left him with a fresh set of Firestones for the Fast Six showdown, and he delivered a lap 0.04sec faster than closest challenger Marcus Ericsson’s Chip Ganassi Racing entry.

Afterward, Andretti declared: “He's the real deal. Happy for him. He's been a pleasure on the team. We're really excited, really happy for the results.

“Romain [Grosjean, who will roll off third tomorrow] did a great job. Obviously he was on used tires, Kyle was on new tires. He put in a really good lap. Really, really happy.”

Colton Herta, who had looked super-fast all weekend, did not make it into the Fast Six, having stuck with used tires like Kirkwood in the dregs of Q2, but then got bumped out by those on fresh rubber.

“So disappointed for Colton. He took a gamble and unfortunately it didn't pay off. I think their time was a little more vulnerable than Kyle's. They definitely made the wrong decision not going out on new tires there.”

Kirkwood, who was sensational on the former Road to Indy – Lights, Indy Pro and USF2000 – scoring 31 wins and 18 poles, explained that he needed two flyers in the Fast Six to get his tires up to temperature.

“One thing about our car is we needed that second lap,” he said. “If we didn't have that second lap, it would have been more of a struggle. I feel like there were a lot of other cars that were able to do it on the first lap. Us not so much. Our car was extremely fast.

“I'm ecstatic, right? Starting in the front of a field in a street course is always super beneficial. That first pole is extremely meaningful to someone. To have it here at Long Beach with such a big crowd is such a cool thing.”

Kirkwood was asked whether he expected his first pole so soon after switching from AJ Foyt Racing in his rookie season to Andretti, with whom he won the Indy Lights title in 2021.

“I was hopeful it would happen this quickly,” he said. “I was hopeful it would happen at St. Pete. We were extremely fast there.

“Ultimately it's a testament to the team. Andretti Autosport does a phenomenal job…we're in a really good direction. I feel like the car is in a really good spot. For instance, in that entire qualifying session, I didn't touch a thing – brakes, bars. This is good enough, we can go for the pole like this. That was the case.

“I mean, it just shows how good the team is flowing. It's important weekends like this when you roll out of the trailer well, and I feel like we did… It creates a calmness throughout the team. To have that calmness is super beneficial.”

shares
comments

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off

Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off

IndyCar
Long Beach

Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off Ericsson: Focus on qualifying improvements have paid off

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second IndyCar Long Beach: Kirkwood takes first series pole, Ericsson second

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Kyle Kirkwood More from
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta, Kirkwood

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta, Kirkwood

IndyCar
Texas

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta, Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta, Kirkwood

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

IndyCar

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Gainbridge joins Andretti in supporting Wheldon brothers

Gainbridge joins Andretti in supporting Wheldon brothers

IndyCar

Gainbridge joins Andretti in supporting Wheldon brothers Gainbridge joins Andretti in supporting Wheldon brothers

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

IndyCar

Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'Big Four' teams?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MGP MotoGP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.