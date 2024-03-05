All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar St. Petersburg

Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for St. Pete IndyCar opener

Callum Ilott will make a return to the IndyCar Series this weekend in the 2024 season-opener at St. Petersburg for Arrow McLaren.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Callum Ilott, JOTA

Callum Ilott, JOTA

JEP / Motorsport Images

Ilott will drive its No. 6 Chevrolet-powered entry in place of David Malukas, who is recovering from surgery on his left wrist.

The 25-year-old Briton has already subbed for Malukas – who suffered the injury while mountain biking – in pre-season testing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ilott has made 36 IndyCar starts with Juncos Hollinger Racing over the last three seasons, including five top-10 finishes. He also has experience in Formula 1 as he was a test driver for Ferrari and a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) in 2021. 

“Obviously I feel sorry for David and the team,” Ilott said. “It’s not easy to be in this position especially just ahead of the start of the season. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery.”

The deal is a one-off, as in a statement Arrow McLaren says it “continues to evaluate options for its driver lineup for future tests and races as David recovers”. 

With that, though, Ilott mentioned there is not a conflict to participate in IndyCar's non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club on March 24, but his status for the event is unknown. Additionally, when asked during the media availability by Motorsport.com about the number of IndyCar events he could do without it impeding commitments in WEC, he responded with 11-12 races "if I had to."

Ilott is competing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship racing for Jota Sport in the Hypercar category, and scored a podium finish in the season-opening race at Qatar on Saturday in its Porsche 963.

He lost his IndyCar ride at JHR to Romain Grosjean, following the ex-F1 racer’s split with Andretti Global last year. The team had already re-signed Agustin Canapino, the 33-year-old former Argentinian Touring Car sensation, which meant Ilott had to make way.

"I was expecting to stay in IndyCar, that was the original plan, and circumstances changed as they sometimes do in life,” Ilott said of the situation at the time.

He finished 20th and 16th in points during full-time campaigns with Juncos, which explained of its decision that ‘both parties have mutually decided to part ways, effective immediately’ and expressed its ‘sincere appreciation for his contributions over the last two years’.

He scored career-best fifth place finishes with the team in 2023, at the St. Petersburg street race, where he will race with McLaren this weekend, and the Laguna Seca finale.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing
Next article Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years

Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years

Automotive
Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years Gerhard Berger's stolen Ferrari recovered after 28 years
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Latest news

Calling 2024 Aston Martin Vantage an evo an “understatement” - Sorensen

Calling 2024 Aston Martin Vantage an evo an “understatement” - Sorensen

WEC WEC
Losail
Calling 2024 Aston Martin Vantage an evo an “understatement” - Sorensen Calling 2024 Aston Martin Vantage an evo an “understatement” - Sorensen
Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case

Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case Russell calls for "total transparency" in FIA's Ben Sulayem F1 case
WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay

WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay

WEC WEC
Losail
WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay WEC grid airfreighted back from Qatar to Europe to avoid Imola delay
Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024

Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024

WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024 Ferrari’s Pier Guidi returns to GTWCE for Endurance Cup in 2024

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia