Arrow McLaren, Juncos Hollinger Racing joining forces to create strategic alliance
Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing have revealed plans to enter a strategic alliance together ahead of the 2024 season in the IndyCar Series.
The formation will include focus on the commercial side and “may evolve over time,” according to a joint release from the respective teams. Additionally, there will be a combined strategic focus.
With both organizations being powered by Team Chevy, it provides a more seamless opportunity to also look at the possibility to develop talent, extending to drivers, engineers and mechanics.
Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward expressed his thoughts on what the alliance will help create for the two teams.
“We’re continually working to strengthen all areas of our team, and a strategic alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing helps both of us in leveraging our commercial and marketing power and the McLaren Racing brand in a new way,” Ward said.
The formation of the alliance comes after a year of growth for both organizations. Last offseason saw Arrow McLaren add a third full-time entry into North America’s premier open-wheel championship and grow by 40%.
Meanwhile, Juncos Hollinger Racing expanded to a second full-time entry in 2023, with addition of Agustin Canapino, who finished runner-up for Rookie of the Year.
There was also a recent change within JHR, with David P. Morgan appointed as team manager on Monday, filling the role following the departure of Vince Kremer.
“Our two teams have a lot of similarities in how we’re attracting partners and building a fanbase,” said Ricardo Juncos, President and co-owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing. “We’re starting out with a strategic alliance and we’ll see how that may evolve from here.”
Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner, Juncos Hollinger Racing, added: “We believe our alliance will enable us to accelerate our progress while also benefiting McLaren with commercial and talent development opportunities.”
Juncos explains Long Beach team errors to soothe angry fans
Juncos explains Long Beach team errors to soothe angry fans Juncos explains Long Beach team errors to soothe angry fans
IndyCar delegation in Argentina to assess race viability
IndyCar delegation in Argentina to assess race viability IndyCar delegation in Argentina to assess race viability
Q+A with Canapino, touring car ace turned IndyCar rookie
Q+A with Canapino, touring car ace turned IndyCar rookie Q+A with Canapino, touring car ace turned IndyCar rookie
How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren
How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Latest news
2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed
2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule revealed
Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team
Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team Chaz Mostert forms McLaren GT team
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection
Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection
Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans
Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.