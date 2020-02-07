IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery

shares
comments
Slider
List

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
1/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
2/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
3/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
4/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
5/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
6/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
7/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
8/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
9/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020
10/10

Photo by: Arrow SPM

By:
Feb 7, 2020, 4:11 PM

The striking new color scheme on the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet IndyCars were revealed today in Indianapolis, with the heavy use of papaya orange highlighting the return to IndyCar of McLaren as a full-time works team.

 

McLaren withdrew from U.S. open-wheel racing at the end of 1979 when the Ron Dennis/John Barnard Project Four company merged with McLaren in the UK and elected to focus on Formula 1. Through the 1970s, McLaren built a strong legacy in Indy car racing, both as a works outfit, and through other teams – notably Penske – running McLaren chassis.

Three times the Indy 500 winner was racing a McLaren (Mark Donohue in 1972, Johnny Rutherford in ’74 and ’76), while Roger McCluskey in ’73 and Tom Sneva in ’77 landed the Indy car championship driving McLarens. By the time the brand withdrew, it had amassed 28 race victories, 18 of which were earned by the works team.

McLaren backed Andretti Autosport-Honda’s one-off entry for Fernando Alonso in the 2017 Indy 500, and saw him qualify fifth and lead 27 laps before engine failure. An attempt to go it alone for last year’s 500 resulted in an infamous failure to qualify for Alonso.

Read Also:

However, joining forces with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2020 has fulfilled McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s vow made last April, when he said that the marque’s full-time return to Indy car racing was “a matter of when, rather than if.”

The team switched to Chevrolet engines as a result of Honda falling out with McLaren over the course of their most recent and unsuccessful liaison in Formula 1, from 2015 through ’17.

The team also ditched both of its incumbent drivers: ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson has now joined Chip Ganassi Racing for his second year in the NTT IndyCar Series, while fan favorite James Hinchcliffe, who scored the last three wins for Arrow SPM, still has a contract with the squad – the third and final year of his current deal – but has been dropped from the driver line-up.

The pair have been replaced by 2018 Indy Lights champion Patricio O’Ward who has made eight IndyCar starts, and reigning Lights champ Oliver Askew.

O’Ward, who replaces Hinchcliffe in the #5 car, commented on the livery: "It really shows what we are trying to portray and what we are trying to do in this new partnership between Arrow and McLaren. I think the car is aggressive, lethal, and looks fast.

"2020 is the start of something new, not just for me but for the whole Arrow McLaren SP team. It's a new partnership between Arrow, McLaren and Schmidt Peterson and I think it's great. The series is growing, the team is growing exponentially, and the goals are high.

“There are many people working hard to make things happen and within those people working hard are Oliver Askew and I. We want to give the team what they're giving us. We want to return results by doing well. It's definitely a year that I'm really looking forward to and I can't wait to get started in St. Pete. I'm sure all the hard work we've put in this offseason is going to pay off."

Askew, who’ll pilot the #7 car  got his first run in the car three weeks ago, added: “I think we’re all looking forward to the opening round at St Pete which will also be my rookie debut, but there is still a lot of work and testing going on behind the scenes to make sure we show up as well prepared as possible.

“I think we have a really passionate and smart group of people behind Pato and I. I can’t wait to represent Arrow McLaren SP and all of our sponsors this season.”

Team co-owner Sam Schmidt said: “This event is not only a car launch but it is representative of thousands of hours of effort by our team members and partners. I’m so incredibly excited to build upon our partnership with Arrow and add one of the most iconic names in motorsport, McLaren, to the team. I can’t wait to see these cars on track next week going fast with our young, talented and exciting driver lineup.”

McLaren’s sporting director Gil de Ferran commented: “Today is a moment to reflect on the journey we have just begun. In the few months since we announced Arrow McLaren SP we have signed two of the most exciting young drivers in recent memory and maintained and secured the support of great partners.

“This occasion is also an opportunity to acknowledge the challenges ahead and make a pact with ourselves that nothing other than our full effort and commitment will suffice.”

“This team is an incredible partnership between our longtime partner, Arrow, and the historic brand that is McLaren,” said team managing director Taylor Kiel. “I think this partnership makes us one of the most unique teams in the IndyCar paddock and you can see that in the livery. The cars look aggressive, fast ,and are surely going to make an impression on track.

“The entire team has worked hard to get  us where we are today and I can’t wait for that hard work to pay off in 2020.”

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Arrow McLaren SP 2020

Related video

Next article
Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP

Previous article

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Patricio O'Ward , Oliver Askew
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Arrow SPM
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Should F1 have taken 2020 as a break?

2h
2
MotoGP

Zarco thought he'd be faster on Ducati debut

23m
3
Gaming

Gran Turismo founder on his mission to save motor racing

Latest videos

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing 02:06
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan announces he will step back from racing

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Latest news

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery
Indy

Arrow McLaren SP launches all-new 2020 IndyCar livery

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP
Indy

Supercars ace McLaughlin confirmed at Penske in IndyCar GP

Bourdais, Kellett to share #14 Foyt car with Kanaan
Indy

Bourdais, Kellett to share #14 Foyt car with Kanaan

Schmidt: Fans deserve to see Alonso in the Indy 500 again
Indy

Schmidt: Fans deserve to see Alonso in the Indy 500 again

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Has Coyne found a megastar in Palou?
Indy

IndyCar 2020 hot topics: Has Coyne found a megastar in Palou?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.