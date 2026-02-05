Skip to main content

IndyCar

Arrow McLaren officially opens doors to new home in Indianapolis

The McLaren Racing Center will serve as McLaren Racing’s North American headquarters

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Add as a preferred source
MRC_Open_1_Web

The months of waiting came to an end as Arrow McLaren opened the doors to its new home, the McLaren Racing Center, on Wednesday evening in Indianapolis.

Formerly the home of Andretti Global, the team acquired the building in June 2025. Through a fast-paced renovation, the building was expanded and received an immersive lobby, extended the second-floor mezzanine and introduced a state-of-the-art fitness and recovery center.

"We’re very excited to be operating out of the McLaren Racing Center with the space, technology and infrastructure we need all under one roof,” said Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Team Principal.

“Our focus hasn’t changed: continued growth, winning the Indy 500 and fighting for the championship remain the standard as we move forward in our new home. We set the bar high in 2025, and we are only looking higher this season. We’ve got the team in place to keep fighting.”

The McLaren Racing Center, nearly tripling the team’s previous operational footprint, will serve as McLaren Racing’s base of operations in North America. The opening also saw the team unveil the three liveries for its full-time entries, driven by Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel. 

 

"This event marked a significant milestone and the start of a new chapter for Arrow McLaren,” said Kevin Thimjon, President of Arrow McLaren. “The McLaren Racing Center reflects the legacy our racing teams have built since Bruce paved the way in 1963. We wanted the design to scream McLaren and be a state-of-the-art home for the organization in North America. We are proud to share this moment with our partners and guests.”

