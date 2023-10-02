Arrow McLaren refreshes organization with title changes to leadership
There will be a slightly different look to Arrow McLaren for the 2024 IndyCar Series season with the organization announcing a number of changes to reflect more efficient operations.
Gavin Ward’s title is changing from Racing Director to Team Principal, which comes as a reflection to his responsibilities of overseeing the program. Ward, who joined Arrow McLaren in July 2022 and took on his current role ahead of the 2023 season, will continue to report directly to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.
Last offseason saw Arrow McLaren grow by 40%, with several additions to personnel that included the likes of Alexander Rossi in a third full-time entry.
“Last year at this time, the team went through significant changes and growth, and we had to move fast to recruit and stay ahead of preparation for the upcoming season,” Ward said.
“We’ve used the last several months as an opportunity to observe our ways of working—where we’re strong and where we need to be better. I’m excited for these changes. This team has great characters and a ton of talent, and this is all about leaning into people’s strengths and allowing the team to run fast and effectively.”
Brian Barnhardt, who took on the role of General Manager when he joined last year, will continue in that role and report to Ward in helping oversee business operations and administration. Additionally, though, he will be involved with strategic partnerships and special projects.
Tony Kanaan becomes the team’s Sporting Director, receiving the title alteration after being a Special Advisor for the majority of 2023. The responsibilities include a greater presence with the leadership team that will also extend outside of race weekends. Additionally, he will work with the drivers, bolster partner relationship and remain a key resource for the team on a daily basis.
“My role as special advisor was really an opportunity for me to test the waters of being on the other side of a team—as a leader and no longer a driver,” Kanaan said.
“I was able to observe how the team is run, make suggestions on where we can improve and help out with the commercial side of the team. I found out pretty quickly that this side isn’t too bad. I really like it actually and thought I have more to contribute in the day-to-day, outside of just race weekends.
"I’m looking forward to this new role where I’ll be more engrained with the team, having unique experience to contribute and make Arrow McLaren even better.”
Related video
How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren
How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren How Rosenqvist scored an “ironic” IndyCar pole for McLaren
Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off
Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off Rossi shocked by bizarre failure as McLaren’s Rosenqvist scramble pays off
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga What happens next in the Alex Palou IndyCar contract saga
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Latest news
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 1000 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Bathurst 1000 session times and preview
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024 Iowa Speedway to join NASCAR Cup schedule in 2024
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.