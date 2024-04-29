Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract
David Malukas has been released from his IndyCar Series contract by Arrow McLaren, the team announced on Monday morning.
Malukas, a Chicago native, has been the focal point of drama since suffering an injured left wrist in a mountain bike accident on February 11 that required surgical repairs, less than a month before the season started on March 10.
Arrow McLaren cited the reason "due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date," which put the team in a situation to call upon two other drivers – Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire – to race in his absence.
Ilott drove at the season-opening round at St. Petersburg, the non-points $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club and the Indianapolis 500 Open Test.
Meanwhile, reigning Formula 2 champion Pourchaire made his debut in North America's premier open-wheel championship earlier this month in the Grand Prix of Long Beach. He also raced this past weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.
Malukas joined the team in September 2023 and was set to race his third IndyCar season with Arrow McLaren until this wrist injury sidelined him from races in St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park.
"The past three months have been challenging," Malukas said. "I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialized.
"I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.
"I've done everything possible to speed up the rehab process – treatments, physiotherapy, strength training – but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated. Every injury is different, and everybody heals at a different pace. I'll turn my full attention to getting back to 100 per cent and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win."
Arrow McLaren is finalizing its driver assignments for the remainder of the 2024 season and will announce confirmations for upcoming races in due course.
