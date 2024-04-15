All Series
IndyCar Long Beach

Arrow McLaren reveals Long Beach livery for No. 6 entry, driver remains unconfirmed

Arrow McLaren has not announced its driver of the No. 6 Chevrolet for this weekend’s IndyCar Series round on the Streets of Long Beach, but the team has unveiled a new livery.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Arrow McLaren of David Malukas, Long Beach Livery

Arrow McLaren SP

The unique look showcases onsemi, the primary partner for the No. 6 entry for four races in 2024, beginning with the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

A leading semiconductor manufacturer with a global supply chain, onsemi has been a partner with Arrow McLaren since November of 2022. The new livery features gray, papaya and black as its primary colors, incorporating a unique circuit board design to tie in onsemi’s innovative spirit.

“We’re excited to hit the streets of Long Beach with this sporty livery for the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet,” said Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward.

“The car looks great, and fans will look forward to seeing it on track. onsemi has been and continues to be a great partner to our team, and they are real racing fans at heart. It’s fitting that we get to go racing with them this weekend on one of the most iconic circuits in our sport.”

 

Other venues that will feature onsemi as a primary sponsor of the No. 6 entry include Detroit, Road America and St. Louis.

Arrow McLaren mentioned in the press release that the “driver of the No. 6 onsemi Chevy this weekend will be confirmed in the coming days.”

David Malukas, who was brought onboard at the conclusion of last season, has yet to compete in a race for the team due to recovering from injuries sustained in a mountain biking accident over the offseason.

With Malukas out, Arrow McLaren have leaned heavily on Callum Ilott in a fill-in role at St. Petersburg, the non-points race at The Thermal Club and last week’s Indianapolis 500 Open Test, which was shortened due to rain. However, Ilott will be unavailable for Long Beach due to a conflict with the World Endurance Championship, with a previous commitment to race in the Six Hours of Imola behind the wheel of Team Jota’s Porsche 963.

It is understood that Théo Pourchaire, the reigning Formula 2 champion, is among the candidates that could be called upon to contest the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit.

Rahal encouraged despite limited running in Indy 500 Open Test
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

Joey Barnes
