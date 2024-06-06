All Series
IndyCar Road America

Arrow McLaren terminates Juncos alliance after social media controversy

Arrow McLaren has terminated its IndyCar Series commercial alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing with immediate effect, following the social media furor sparked by Theo Pourchaire and Agustin Canapino.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The decision comes in the wake of Arrow McLaren’s rookie Pourchaire being the subject of online abuse after colliding with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino in Turn 3 of lap 60 of last weekend’s Detroit Grand Prix.

It was the third such incident over the last 14 months as Callum Ilott, Canapino’s team-mate last year at JHR, drew the ire of Canapino’s Argentine fans after the two had incidents at Long Beach and then Laguna Seca.

Ilott and JHR parted ways over the offseason and committed to a full season in the FIA World Endurance Championship while also splitting time with Pourchaire in the No. 6 Chevrolet earlier this season in the IndyCar Series, including the Indianapolis 500.

Both organizations, which announced an alliance on 3 October, 2023, sent out a joint statement condemning the threats on Monday evening.

Shortly after, Canapino’s own social media account ‘liked’ a post on social media platform X by Martin Ponte, an Argentinian racing driver and commentator on IndyCar races in Latin America, that saw the Ponte repost the words “Callum Pourchaire” to Pourchaire’s social media statement concerning the threats.

Canapino’s account has since ‘unliked’ the post but has ‘liked’ multiple responses to Ponte’s post, including one by @yungg_02, who wrote “Come on friend, there I kill someone who is on another continent when I barely have enough time to leave the province.”

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

A full statement from Canapino was shared on Tuesday morning, which rejected the claims made against his Argentine fanbase.

On Thursday morning, Arrow McLaren confirmed the split from JHR in a statement that read: “Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team has terminated its commercial alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing, effective immediately.

“This decision follows actions that occurred earlier this week on social media in regards to an on-track incident at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“As reflected in the team’s social media community code, Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver.”

Juncos responded with a message of its own, stating it retains its “upmost respect” for McLaren.

 
Racing world reacts to the passing of legend Parnelli Jones

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
