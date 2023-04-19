Arrow McLaren unveils livery for Kanaan’s final Indy 500
Ahead of the open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Arrow McLaren has revealed its #66 car to be raced by Tony Kanaan in his 390th and final IndyCar start.
Following last week’s unveil at Long Beach of special throwback liveries for the three full-time entries, to be raced by Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the colorscheme for Kanaan’s Chevrolet-powered entry sponsored by SmartStop has been released.
The #66 car’s black and papaya bodywork includes a papaya star surrounding the seat and three black stars along the left rear wing. These elements are a nod to McLaren Racing’s historic Triple Crown achievement, having won the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren SP Indianapolis 500 livery
Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP
The livery series forms a part of McLaren’s 60th birthday celebrations through 2023, honoring iconic moments throughout its history and the legacy built by team founder Bruce McLaren.
Kanaan announced in February that this year’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will be his last race in the NTT IndyCar Series. It will be his 22nd career start at the Indy 500. He won the 97th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2013 and has finished in the top three on four other occasions, including a third place for Chip Ganassi Racing last May.
The Brazilian veteran, who also won the 2004 IRL IndyCar championship, said: “I’ve been eager to see this livery, and it does not disappoint. It’s one of the best-looking cars I’ve ever been in and representing the history of the Triple Crown makes it even more special.
“I’m so grateful to have SmartStop [a storage unit company] and my long-time partners 7-Eleven and NTT DATA along for this ride, and I’m excited to finally take this car out on the track starting tomorrow at the Open Test.”
Michael Schwartz, chairman and CEO of SmartStop, said: "We are thrilled to be a part of Arrow McLaren's Triple Crown celebration and to sponsor the #66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500 with racing legend Tony Kanaan behind the wheel.
“SmartStop Self Storage is committed to supporting excellence, and Tony and the Arrow McLaren team exemplify the drive and determination needed to succeed at the highest level. We can't wait to see what they will accomplish together on the track, and we are honored to be a part of this historic event."
Arrow McLaren SP Indianapolis 500 liveries for (left to right) Rossi, Rosenqvist, O'Ward and Kanaan.
Photo by: Arrow McLaren
Juncos explains Long Beach team errors to soothe angry fans
Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life” Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion
Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”
O’Ward: Qualifying fight will be “as tight as it’s ever been”
O’Ward: Qualifying fight will be “as tight as it’s ever been” O’Ward: Qualifying fight will be “as tight as it’s ever been”
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Latest news
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Talladega schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes Steiner: F1 shouldn't be "too draconian" with format changes
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.