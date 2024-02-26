askROI partners with VeeKay for select 2024 races, including Indy 500

The partner will be carried on the team’s No. 21 Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10. RiskOn International, Inc. will be launching the initial version of the askROI.com platform on or before March 4, 2024.

Team owner Ed Carpenter, who will contest the seven oval events in the No. 20 Chevrolet opposite of incoming rookie 2023 Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen’s schedule on road and streets that also features a third entry for the Indianapolis 500, expressed his enthusiasm with adding the new partner to his organization.

“We are excited to partner with a new and innovative product like askROI,” said Carpenter.

“While we are an NTT IndyCar Series team, we are also a small business that can benefit from the generative AI that askROI provides. Much of our program is data-driven and we look forward to working with askROI as we push towards a fast and competitive 2024 season!”

According to the team’s press release, askROI “aims to redefine the boundaries of generative AI by providing tailored business solutions beyond the conventional scope, adapting to individuals’ or businesses’ specific data. The platform is engineered to provide instant insights based upon unique data, efficiently transforming complex queries into actionable answers.”

The brand carries a plethora of innovative features, including the ability to process data information for diverse sources and prioritize privacy and security with top level encryption and access controls. The platform is customizable, which is part of the ability to serve in a variety of industries and thus making it a universal tool for business innovation.

It is further stated that “askROI and ECR are actively exploring ways that the team can use AI to increase competitiveness.”

VeeKay, who is entering his fifth season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, all of which have come with ECR and stands as the longest-tenured full-time driver in the team’s history, will be carrying the colors of askROI.com on track at today’s opening day of the two-day test at Sebring International Raceway.