IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Autograph announces 2022 Indy 500 NFT Collection

Autograph, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske today announced the launch of their first exclusive NFT collection in celebration of the 106th Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Autograph announces 2022 Indy 500 NFT Collection

The NFT collaboration features a three-part NFT collection: an exclusive redeemable 2022 Indianapolis 500 Race Day commemorative ticket, an NTT IndyCar Series ‘Mystery Driver Container, featuring 33 driver cards’ and a re-creation of Mark Donohue’s 1972 Team Penske-run McLaren M16.

The 2022 Race Day Ticket is a commemorative NFT available for free to everyone who purchased a seat for the 500. All ticket holders are eligible to redeem the NFT and unlock additional content.

The 2022 Mystery Driver Container is a unique NFT that, once purchased and opened, reveals one of the 33 drivers in this year’s 500. Each driver will have 33 mystery containers available with the contents only revealed to purchasers on Friday, May 27 ahead of Indy 500 Race Weekend.

Fans will be able to collect their favorite drivers ahead of the event. Following the Indy 500, every person in possession of a revealed mystery container will receive a piece of carbon fiber from the car their chosen driver piloted in the Indy 500.

Autograph also partnered with Team Penske to create a limited edition NFT: a 3D recreation of Team Penske’s race-winning 1972 car, paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the team’s first of 18 (so far) Indianapolis 500 wins.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is ready for its first official leap into the world of Web3, and Autograph is honored to be the partner to make that a reality,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph which is owned by NFL legend Tom Brady. “This collection pays homage to Team Penske’s illustrious past and celebrates the future of the sport.

“Each NFT was crafted with painstaking detail to create a unique collection that will also deliver new types of utility for fans, bringing them closer to the sport, the event, and the team they love.”

Jonathan Gibson, executive VP of Penske Corp., said: “We’re thrilled to offer this NFT collection in partnership with Autograph for our dedicated, loyal, and engaged fans to celebrate the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and bring this passionate community to Web3. This is a moment in time to commemorate, and we are excited to continue our relationship with Autograph to bring the Brickyard to the blockchain.”

Full information is at www.autograph.io

