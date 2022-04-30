Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Rossi pays tribute to team for saving his weekend after crash
IndyCar / Birmingham Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Ilott tops final practice for Juncos Hollinger

Callum Ilott continued his and the Juncos Hollinger Racing team’s upward trend at Barber Motorsports Park with fastest time in the Saturday afternoon session.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Barber IndyCar: Ilott tops final practice for Juncos Hollinger

The 30-minute session which substitutes for the Sunday morning warm-up sees drivers able to run primaries and alternate tire compounds, and Ilott did use the softer compound on his 13th and fastest lap of his 18-lap total. Nonetheless, his 1min07.0906sec was highly impressive, given that Juncos Hollinger-Chevy is a single-car team, so Ilott has no one with whom to cross-reference his data.

His closest opposition came from Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s defending race winner here, who was a tenth of a second off and Palou’s CGR teammate Marcus Ericsson. Fourth was their senior teammate Scott Dixon, who has scored nine podiums in his 11 races at Barber but is still seeking his first win at the 2.366-mile course.

Alexander Rossi was top of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, as in qualifying, and he was a tenth ahead of Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s pacesetter this weekend.

The 2019 Barber winner Takuma Sato slotted his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda with RWR entry into seventh ahead of the leading driver from his old team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard. Thus Ilott, Lundgaard and the second Coyne driver, David Malukas, ensured there were three rookies in the Top 10.

There was a long red flag after Tatiana Calderon lost it on the approach to Turn 2 and had to be rescued after a trip through the gravel trap.

Josef Newgarden had a minor off at Turn 5, running the beautifully liveried PPG-colored Penske-Chevrolet off the road but regaining the track without assistance and eventually finishing 11th.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama starts at 12.10pm local (Central) time on Sunday.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Callum Ilott

1:07.0906

 

0.000

13

18

123.415

Chevy

A

Juncos Hollinger Racing

2

Alex Palou

1:07.1916

0.1010

0.1010

12

18

123.230

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Marcus Ericsson

1:07.2745

0.1839

0.0829

16

18

123.078

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Scott Dixon

1:07.3412

0.2506

0.0667

17

17

122.956

Honda

A

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Alexander Rossi

1:07.3529

0.2623

0.0117

14

17

122.935

Honda

A

Andretti Autosport

6

Scott McLaughlin

1:07.4618

0.3712

0.1089

9

19

122.736

Chevy

P

Team Penske

7

Takuma Sato

1:07.5935

0.5029

0.1317

16

16

122.497

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

8

Christian Lundgaard

1:07.7778

0.6872

0.1843

16

16

122.164

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

David Malukas

1:07.7849

0.6943

0.0071

19

19

122.151

Honda

A

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

10

Colton Herta

1:07.8972

0.8066

0.1123

12

16

121.949

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

11

Josef Newgarden

1:07.9304

0.8398

0.0332

9

18

121.889

Chevy

P

Team Penske

12

Conor Daly

1:07.9815

0.8909

0.0511

11

18

121.798

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

Pato O'Ward

1:08.0377

0.9471

0.0562

14

18

121.697

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

14

Helio Castroneves

1:08.1015

1.0109

0.0638

18

19

121.583

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

15

Jack Harvey

1:08.2485

1.1579

0.1470

13

18

121.321

Honda

A

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16

Will Power

1:08.3181

1.2275

0.0696

18

18

121.198

Chevy

P

Team Penske

17

Romain Grosjean

1:08.3416

1.2510

0.0235

18

18

121.156

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

18

Simon Pagenaud

1:08.4035

1.3129

0.0619

13

18

121.046

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

19

Kyle Kirkwood

1:08.4439

1.3533

0.0404

18

18

120.975

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

Rinus VeeKay

1:08.4941

1.4035

0.0502

17

20

120.886

Chevy

A

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

Graham Rahal

1:08.5036

1.4130

0.0095

12

12

120.870

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

22

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:08.9696

1.8790

0.4660

11

17

120.053

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

23

Felix Rosenqvist

1:09.2245

2.1339

0.2549

12

18

119.611

Chevy

A

Arrow McLaren SP

24

Jimmie Johnson

1:09.3675

2.2769

0.1430

11

18

119.364

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

Dalton Kellett

1:09.4407

2.3501

0.0732

17

18

119.238

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

Tatiana Calderon

1:20.0404

12.9498

10.5997

4

4

103.448

Chevy

P

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Rossi pays tribute to team for saving his weekend after crash
Previous article

Rossi pays tribute to team for saving his weekend after crash
