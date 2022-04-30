Barber IndyCar: Ilott tops final practice for Juncos Hollinger

The 30-minute session which substitutes for the Sunday morning warm-up sees drivers able to run primaries and alternate tire compounds, and Ilott did use the softer compound on his 13th and fastest lap of his 18-lap total. Nonetheless, his 1min07.0906sec was highly impressive, given that Juncos Hollinger-Chevy is a single-car team, so Ilott has no one with whom to cross-reference his data.

His closest opposition came from Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s defending race winner here, who was a tenth of a second off and Palou’s CGR teammate Marcus Ericsson. Fourth was their senior teammate Scott Dixon, who has scored nine podiums in his 11 races at Barber but is still seeking his first win at the 2.366-mile course.

Alexander Rossi was top of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, as in qualifying, and he was a tenth ahead of Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s pacesetter this weekend.

The 2019 Barber winner Takuma Sato slotted his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda with RWR entry into seventh ahead of the leading driver from his old team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Christian Lundgaard. Thus Ilott, Lundgaard and the second Coyne driver, David Malukas, ensured there were three rookies in the Top 10.

There was a long red flag after Tatiana Calderon lost it on the approach to Turn 2 and had to be rescued after a trip through the gravel trap.

Josef Newgarden had a minor off at Turn 5, running the beautifully liveried PPG-colored Penske-Chevrolet off the road but regaining the track without assistance and eventually finishing 11th.

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama starts at 12.10pm local (Central) time on Sunday.

P Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Callum Ilott 1:07.0906 0.000 13 18 123.415 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 2 Alex Palou 1:07.1916 0.1010 0.1010 12 18 123.230 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.2745 0.1839 0.0829 16 18 123.078 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Scott Dixon 1:07.3412 0.2506 0.0667 17 17 122.956 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Alexander Rossi 1:07.3529 0.2623 0.0117 14 17 122.935 Honda A Andretti Autosport 6 Scott McLaughlin 1:07.4618 0.3712 0.1089 9 19 122.736 Chevy P Team Penske 7 Takuma Sato 1:07.5935 0.5029 0.1317 16 16 122.497 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 8 Christian Lundgaard 1:07.7778 0.6872 0.1843 16 16 122.164 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 David Malukas 1:07.7849 0.6943 0.0071 19 19 122.151 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 10 Colton Herta 1:07.8972 0.8066 0.1123 12 16 121.949 Honda P Andretti Autosport 11 Josef Newgarden 1:07.9304 0.8398 0.0332 9 18 121.889 Chevy P Team Penske 12 Conor Daly 1:07.9815 0.8909 0.0511 11 18 121.798 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 13 Pato O'Ward 1:08.0377 0.9471 0.0562 14 18 121.697 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 14 Helio Castroneves 1:08.1015 1.0109 0.0638 18 19 121.583 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 15 Jack Harvey 1:08.2485 1.1579 0.1470 13 18 121.321 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 Will Power 1:08.3181 1.2275 0.0696 18 18 121.198 Chevy P Team Penske 17 Romain Grosjean 1:08.3416 1.2510 0.0235 18 18 121.156 Honda P Andretti Autosport 18 Simon Pagenaud 1:08.4035 1.3129 0.0619 13 18 121.046 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 19 Kyle Kirkwood 1:08.4439 1.3533 0.0404 18 18 120.975 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 20 Rinus VeeKay 1:08.4941 1.4035 0.0502 17 20 120.886 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 21 Graham Rahal 1:08.5036 1.4130 0.0095 12 12 120.870 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:08.9696 1.8790 0.4660 11 17 120.053 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 23 Felix Rosenqvist 1:09.2245 2.1339 0.2549 12 18 119.611 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 24 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.3675 2.2769 0.1430 11 18 119.364 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Dalton Kellett 1:09.4407 2.3501 0.0732 17 18 119.238 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:20.0404 12.9498 10.5997 4 4 103.448 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises