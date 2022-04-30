Barber IndyCar: VeeKay wins great battle, earns second pole

Firestone Fast Six

VeeKay lapped the 2.366-mile Barber Motorsports Park course in 66.2507sec to beat last year’s Barber polesitter Pato O’Ward by 0.15sec and land his first pole since the Harvest Grand Prix at IMS road course in 2020.

O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet reported he had to gather up a major slide as he tried to build momentum for his final run, so was quite content with his first front row of the season.

He will start just ahead of Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, defending Barber race winner and defending series champion.

Scott McLaughlin, who has been Team Penske-Chevrolet’s pacesetter throughout the weekend, was fourth fastest. The sole Andretti Autosport-Honda representative was Alex Rossi in fifth, a remarkable comeback from his morning shunt, while Felix Rosenqvist ensured two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys will start from the first three rows.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.2507 1:06.2507 0.000 4 4 1:06.2507 2 5 124.980 6:23.6806 Chevy A 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 2 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.4003 0.1496 0.1496 2 2 1:06.4003 0 1 124.698 3:46.9716 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 3 10 Alex Palou 1:06.4415 0.1908 0.0412 4 4 1:06.4415 2 6 124.621 6:39.2766 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.4967 0.2460 0.0552 2 2 1:06.4967 0 2 124.517 6:15.9596 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 5 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.5549 0.3042 0.0582 4 4 1:06.5549 2 3 124.409 6:30.2889 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 6 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.6410 0.3903 0.0861 3 3 1:06.6410 1 4 124.248 5:12.3679 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP

Q2

Rinus VeeKay had to serve a drive-through penalty before his final flyer for breaking the pitlane speed limit, but that didn’t prevent him producing a 66.2732sec lap and that was enough to get him into the top five, especially when two of the fast Andretti Autosport cars failed to graduate.

Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist moved on for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet with first and fourth fastest times respectively, sandwiching Scott McLaughlin’s Penske and Alexander Rossi’s Andretti Autosport machine.

Alex Palou was the only Ganassi car in the Firestone Fast Six, as teammate Marcus Ericsson threw his car off track at Turn 7 in the final two minutes and brought out the red flag and lost his best laps.

That incident meant that Colton Herta wasn’t able to complete his final flyer, having left pitlane late, so he will line up 10th, directly behind teammate Romain Grosjean who fell 0.07sec short of graduation.

Callum Ilott was kicking himself for making a minor error on his best lap, but his 11th spot on the grid was a great breakthrough for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.1054 1:06.1054 0.000 6 7 1:18.2831 4 3 125.255 10:44.8014 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 2 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.1474 0.0420 0.0420 6 7 1:18.8779 4 1 125.175 11:00.0722 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 3 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.1839 0.0785 0.0365 6 7 1:15.8329 4 9 125.106 10:50.8963 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.2721 0.1667 0.0882 7 7 1:06.2721 4 5 124.939 10:09.8087 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 5 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.2732 0.1678 0.0011 6 7 1:11.1331 5 8 124.937 10:41.6423 Chevy A 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 6 10 Alex Palou 1:06.3153 0.2099 0.0421 7 7 1:06.3153 4 7 124.858 10:00.4075 Honda A 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.3348 0.2294 0.0195 7 7 1:06.3348 4 6 124.821 10:15.5444 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 8 28 Romain Grosjean 1:06.3820 0.2766 0.0472 7 7 1:06.3820 4 2 124.733 10:02.8781 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 9 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.6339 0.5285 0.2519 6 7 1:08.3823 4 11 124.261 10:25.9998 Honda A 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 26 Colton Herta 1:06.7295 0.6241 0.0956 5 6 1:14.0744 4 4 124.083 10:51.7686 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 11 77 Callum Ilott 1:07.2000 1.0946 0.4705 6 7 1:23.7307 4 10 123.214 11:10.0771 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 12 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.3561 1.2507 0.1561 2 6 1:06.4930 4 12 122.929 9:14.2238 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing

Q1 Group 2

Andretti Autosport teammates Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta weren’t as quick as McLaughlin in the first group, but did enough to top their group, with three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden in third for Penske-Chevrolet. Rinus VeeKay echoed the pace he showed this morning to get the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy through to Q2 but the story of the session was Callum Ilott. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, the only IndyCar driver without a teammate, was fifth fastest, ahead of Marcus Ericsson.

Helio Castroneves suffered an incident exiting Turn 9 but got going again so didn’t cause a red flag, but he wasn’t quick enough to move on to Q2. Nonetheless, he was faster than his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda teammate Simon Pagenaud.

Rookie David Malukas also had a shunt after completing his final flyer, skating across the grass just after the timing line and making firm contact with a barrier.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 28 Romain Grosjean 1:06.2000 1:06.2000 0.000 5 7 1:18.0349 4 3 125.076 10:39.5417 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 2 26 Colton Herta 1:06.3396 0.1396 0.1396 5 7 1:14.1598 4 2 124.812 10:26.2447 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:06.3799 0.1799 0.0403 6 7 1:15.3648 4 6 124.737 10:01.4408 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 4 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:06.5477 0.3477 0.1678 6 7 1:15.7461 4 1 124.422 10:12.0223 Chevy A 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 5 77 Callum Ilott 1:06.6649 0.4649 0.1172 5 7 1:32.3682 4 5 124.203 10:53.9240 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 6 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:06.7305 0.5305 0.0656 6 7 1:15.7568 4 4 124.081 10:22.9578 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:06.7462 0.5462 0.0157 6 7 1:19.8101 4 8 124.052 10:19.5219 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 06 Helio Castroneves 1:06.8138 0.6138 0.0676 2 6 1:31.5689 4 11 123.926 10:10.9903 Honda A 5 Meyer Shank Racing 9 18 David Malukas 1:06.8898 0.6898 0.0760 6 6 1:06.8898 4 9 123.786 9:10.4265 Honda P 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 10 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:07.0242 0.8242 0.1344 5 6 1:07.9870 4 10 123.537 9:35.5054 Honda A 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 20 Conor Daly 1:07.0350 0.8350 0.0108 6 6 1:07.0350 4 7 123.518 9:29.1603 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing 12 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.1052 0.9052 0.0702 6 7 1:19.8074 4 13 123.388 10:35.4696 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 13 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.0075 2.8075 1.9023 2 6 1:11.4422 5 12 119.987 9:44.6181 Honda A 23 Chip Ganassi Racing

Q1 Group 1

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s Pato O’Ward set the fastest time on primary Firestones with a 66.8752sec lap ahead of Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou before everyone dived for the pits to grab alternates. Alexander Rossi, whose team had got his car to pitlane with just eight minutes to spare after changing the whole rear end of the car following his shunt in morning practice, was fifth fastest on primaries.

With the reds on, McLaughlin got down to a 66.0289sec, ahead of the Arrow McLaren SP pair, ahead of defending race-winner Alex Palou, the hugely impressive Rossi, and Graham Rahal rebounded from a disastrous Friday to graduate to Q2.

Surprise exclusions at this stage were Ganassi’s Scott Dixon in seventh and Team Penske’s Will Power in 10th, both of them looking quite puzzled at their pace, having had no major complaints about their cars’ handling traits.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:06.0289 1:06.0289 0.000 6 7 1:13.3885 4 2 125.400 10:42.6708 Chevy A 113 Team Penske 2 5 Pato O'Ward 1:06.2448 0.2159 0.2159 6 7 1:06.2518 4 1 124.991 10:23.5302 Chevy A 63 Arrow McLaren SP 3 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:06.3855 0.3566 0.1407 7 7 1:06.3855 4 9 124.726 10:10.3351 Chevy A 42 Arrow McLaren SP 4 10 Alex Palou 1:06.3877 0.3588 0.0022 6 7 1:06.4958 4 3 124.722 10:03.9299 Honda A 103 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 27 Alexander Rossi 1:06.3962 0.3673 0.0085 6 6 1:06.3962 4 10 124.706 10:00.4030 Honda A 40 Andretti Autosport 6 15 Graham Rahal 1:06.5016 0.4727 0.1054 7 7 1:06.5016 4 6 124.508 10:32.9724 Honda A 60 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 9 Scott Dixon 1:06.5142 0.4853 0.0126 7 7 1:06.5142 4 4 124.485 10:29.7859 Honda A 83 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 45 Jack Harvey 1:06.6511 0.6222 0.1369 6 7 1:06.8740 4 5 124.229 10:45.0870 Honda A 32 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 51 Takuma Sato 1:06.7541 0.7252 0.1030 7 7 1:06.7541 4 11 124.037 10:53.5935 Honda A 44 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 10 12 Will Power 1:06.7775 0.7486 0.0234 7 7 1:06.7775 4 8 123.994 11:29.1153 Chevy A 102 Team Penske 11 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:06.8213 0.7924 0.0438 7 7 1:06.8213 4 7 123.913 10:18.3003 Chevy A 38 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 4 Dalton Kellett 1:07.6869 1.6580 0.8656 7 7 1:07.6869 4 12 122.328 10:50.7102 Chevy A 23 AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 11 Tatiana Calderon 1:07.9248 1.8959 0.2379 6 7 1:11.2959 4 13 121.900 11:08.2244 Chevy A 20 AJ Foyt Enterprises