IndyCar

Barcelona set to host IndyCar race in 2027 under multi-year deal

IndyCar will be racing in Spain next year, Motorsport.com has confirmed

Jose Carlos de Celis Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 6:42 PM

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Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has reached an agreement to host an IndyCar round from the summer of 2027, bringing North America's premier single-seater championship to the home of five-time champion Alex Palou.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has secured a deal to bring the historic IndyCar Series to Spain from the summer of 2027, as first reported by El Periódico and subsequently confirmed to Motorsport.com by sources familiar with the agreement. The race is expected to be officially announced in the coming days and will take place in July, with the championship's calendar currently published only through early June.

IndyCar declined to comment to Motorsport.com following the report in El Periódico. However, several senior sources have confirmed that an agreement has been reached and that the contract is expected to be signed shortly.

Negotiations began in June this year and have involved lengthy and complex discussions. They were led by the Generalitat de Catalunya, which oversees the contracts for the Montmeló circuit alongside Fira Circuit, the organisation that will ultimately sign the deal.

The Catalan government, including its president, had been keen to secure a major event to offset the absence of Formula 1 from the venue in 2027, following the introduction of a rotation system. F1 will return to Barcelona in 2028, 2030 and 2032. IndyCar, where Alex Palou has established himself as one of the leading drivers, represents a significant addition to the circuit's calendar.

Palou has also played a key role in Barcelona's efforts to attract the championship. The 2027 event will mark IndyCar's first race outside North America since 2013 and its first-ever appearance in Spain. The agreement will cover multiple years from 2027, with the Barcelona event counting as a full championship round and awarding points towards the drivers' and manufacturers' titles.

Following a successful WEC weekend, which attracted more than 55,500 spectators to the 6 Hours of Barcelona last weekend, the circuit is hoping IndyCar can draw a similarly strong crowd, potentially approaching a sell-out. The event is expected to appeal not only to local fans but also to European spectators, with Barcelona set to host the championship's only race on the continent — and its first in Europe since 2007 — as well as attracting its established American fanbase.

In an interview with Motorsport.com last weekend Ignasi Armengol, director of Fira Circuit, had made no secret of the ambition to bring IndyCar to Barcelona, describing it as "a dream". He also acknowledged the difficulty of securing such an agreement: "The truth is that we're working towards it, but it's very difficult, honestly, very difficult." The negotiations have now resulted in a deal that will bring the North American championship to Spain.

A landmark agreement for IndyCar and Spain

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The last time IndyCar raced outside North America was in São Paulo in 2013. The Barcelona event will mark the championship's first appearance in Europe under its current identity. The last time a top-level American open-wheel series raced on the continent was in 2007, when the series was still known as Champ Car and competed at Assen in the Netherlands. Before that, IndyCar and CART had also held races in the United Kingdom and Germany.

The 2027 event will therefore be the first IndyCar race ever held in Spain.

IndyCar has previously outlined its ambition to expand its international presence. In recent months, reports have linked the championship with potential races in Colombia, Brazil and Spain, with Barcelona now set to secure a place on the calendar.

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