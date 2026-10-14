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IndyCar

Barnes: Why IndyCar’s updated licensing system fails its own integrity test

One evaluation test on the IMS road course exposed the truth about the series’ "stricter" driver qualifications

Joey Barnes

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 9:11 PM

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Indy NXT field at Gateway

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When IndyCar announced its updated driver licensing requirements for 2027 – raising the bar for feeder series entrants and putting a tighter leash on pure "pay drivers" – there was a sense of gratification that the sport was pushing toward a higher level of integrity. For years, deep pockets routinely bought seats for drivers with subpar credentials – placing them directly into 750-plus-horsepower Indy cars navigating the unforgiving concrete canyons of St. Petersburg or the lethal speeds of the Indianapolis 500.

The new rules, revealed last month, establish clearer benchmarks on paper, requiring at least 12 Indy NXT starts, top-three championship finishes, or multiple race wins over a two-year span to earn automatic "Competitively Qualified" status. It sounded like IndyCar finally erected a proper wall. In practice, however, the updated framework is less of a fortress and more of a turnstile – leaving critical backdoors wide open and continuing to rely on subjective discretion where rigid objective standards are desperately needed.

The core vulnerability of the system lies in its refusal to commit to an absolute, unyielding standard. Under the updated guidelines, if a driver fails to meet the published performance criteria, they simply slide into the "Resume Review Required" category – a discretionary route that allows series officials to evaluate non-qualifying drivers case-by-case and grant eligibility through private evaluations. While flexibility is understandable when scouting unconventional international talent, it ultimately gives the series administrative cover to wave well-funded drivers right through the gate.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When IndyCar unveiled its updated protocols last month – around the same time rumors began circulating that Josh Pierson was a prime candidate to land at AJ Foyt Racing – members of the paddock immediately labeled the framework “the Josh Pierson Rule.” They saw it for what it was: a back-door off-ramp designed to keep well-funded drivers in play despite underwhelming junior records. This week, we watched that scenario unfold precisely as scripted. After a series-supervised evaluation test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Pierson was promptly cleared for competition. His Indy NXT record – capped by sixth- and eleventh-place championship finishes across the last two seasons alongside a solitary win at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – was far from the standard required for automatic clearance.

Yet, armed with multi-million-dollar backing – rumored to be around $25 million for two years – and a seat waiting at Foyt, Pierson satisfied basic pace and control metrics under the eyes of series officials and former driver Davey Hamilton, making his approval a foregone conclusion. His swift sign-off confirms what the paddock knew from the start: the review process functions as a workaround, not a filter.

The situation immediately invites a deeper comparison to Kyffin Simpson, whose path to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing was widely cited when discussions around stricter entry standards began. While Simpson came up through Indy NXT with ninth- and 10th-place championship finishes, his broader resume carried genuine weight: he was securing poles and podiums in his second NXT season, had captured the Formula Regional Americas Championship, and captured a European Le Mans Series title in 2023 on the back of two wins and five podiums.

Pierson, by contrast, presents a far lighter statistical record. He has yet to notch a top-three championship finish in any junior formula category and didn’t hit the NXT podium until his third year – out of four – in the series. To his credit, Pierson showed flashes of real front-running pace this past season, leading a series-high 108 laps thanks to a dominant stretch across the final rounds at Milwaukee and Laguna Seca. Yet his overall hardware remains significantly lighter than Simpson’s. If the updated rules were intended to set a firm benchmark above the Simpson precedent, approving Pierson through a private test proves the new framework hasn't tightened entry – it has simply created a formal channel for exception. To be clear, the issue here isn't with Pierson as a driver. Given his experience in sports cars and flashes of speed in Indy NXT, he may well make a seamless and successful transition to IndyCar. The flaw lies entirely in the series’ framework itself.

Compounding this structural breakdown is IndyCar’s ongoing gap in pre-licensing oval evaluation. Bouncing between permanent road courses, concrete-walled street circuits, and 220 mph superspeedways requires fundamentally distinct disciplines. Yet under the current framework, an evaluation test conducted exclusively on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course is treated as a blanket clearance.

While IndyCar does mandate the standard Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) for the Indianapolis 500, that process typically takes place during the spring Open Test – months after contracts are executed, seats are locked in, and full-season licenses are granted. Demonstrating baseline car control on a road course in the fall tells nothing about a driver's comfort at high speed on an oval.

Indy NXT field

Photo by: Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If private evaluation tests are going to remain part of the licensing rulebook, the evaluation process itself must require a dedicated oval test – mirroring the road course session Pierson had at IMS – at a short oval like Milwaukee or World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). To be sure, a solo evaluation test at a track like WWTR or Milwaukee only measures single-car basics. Running alone on track cannot simulate high-speed pack traffic, turbulence, or managing aerodynamic wash into Turn 1. But even as a basic benchmark, validating a driver's solo placement, line consistency, and speed on an oval is a critical minimum threshold before issuing a blanket certification for the entire schedule.

If IndyCar wants to move past paddock cynicism and subjective review panels, it needs to stop relying on closed-door boardroom discretion. Critics often point to Formula 1’s FIA Super Licence as overly bureaucratic – and I would largely agree with that – but it possesses one undeniable strength: clarity. To race in F1, a driver needs 40 points accrued objectively over three years. There is no subjective boardroom review for a driver who fell short just because they brought an attractive title sponsor. IndyCar’s hybrid model, by contrast, invites paddock politics and compromises competitive integrity. The moment an official's discretionary "yes" allows a funded driver to leapfrog a proven winner, the series' credibility takes a hit.

Tightening eligibility was a necessary step, but half-measures don't hold up under pressure. If IndyCar wants true credibility, it must eliminate discretionary waivers for seats on North America’s premier open-wheel grid, mandate a standalone oval evaluation session alongside the road course test, and create an explicit, objective scoring matrix rather than closed-door exemptions.

Until the series closes its own loopholes, the updated licensing standards will remain an exercise in good intentions – protecting the narrative of high standards without fully enforcing the reality.

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