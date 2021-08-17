Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
IndyCar News

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

By:

Sebastien Bourdais has taken himself out of IndyCar silly-season discussions for 2022, saying he hasn’t even talked to other teams and has instead pledged his future to trying to boost AJ Foyt Racing.

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Bourdais was a four-time Champ Car title winner with the legendary Newman/Haas Racing and accumulated 31 wins and 31 pole positions before a brief ill-fated foray into Formula 1. Since his return to the U.S., the St. Petersburg, FL.-based Frenchman has accrued six more wins and two more pole positions with KVSH Racing and Dale Coyne Racing-with Vasser Sullivan.

However, he was suddenly released by DCR-VS in November 2019, too late to find a full-time alternative in IndyCar, and so in 2020 he combined a full-time ride with the JDC-Miller Motorsports IMSA Prototype team with a part-time role at AJ Foyt Racing. While the COVID-19-induced race cancelations disrupted his schedule with Foyt, Bourdais took part in three races, closing the season with a fourth place at St. Petersburg.

Even before that, however, the legendary AJ Foyt and team president Larry had signed him up full-time for 2021. And this season started in encouraging fashion with fifth in the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park. However, the #14 ROKiT-backed car has cracked the Top 10 only once since.

Nonetheless, Bourdais told Motorsport.com that he has not even spoken to other team owners about alternative rides for 2022, and is “ready to commit again to A.J. and Larry – if they want me.”

The 42-year-old Frenchman explained: “If I can help, I want to stay. I’ve told them that I didn’t go into this expecting to blow people’s doors off – although for sure I hoped we’d have a bit more success than we’ve had so far. But I want to help push them forward.

 

Photo by: Chris Owens

“This year the issues have been… well, there are one or two factors. One is that I don’t think it’s ever been as competitive throughout the IndyCar field as it is now. And the second part is that we’ve had some pretty shitty luck, and things could have gone a lot different and didn’t.”

After very encouraging preseason test times, but before the team showed strong race pace at Barber and qualifying pace at St. Pete, the team’s technical director Mike Colliver was full of praise for how Bourdais was helping the restructured team start to fulfill its potential. Bourdais insists such proclamations were not a false dawn.

“There are some things that have improved,” he said, “and honestly it’s been mainly bad luck that has stopped us showing that speed more often. So if I can continue to be helpful, I will continue with the Foyts.”

Bourdais dismissed any notion that he’s been trying to find alternatives.

“No, not at all, I haven’t spoken to any other teams in IndyCar,” he said. “I made a promise to A.J. and Larry that I would try and put the program back on its feet, and even if it doesn’t show, we are making some progress. I see that from the inside, but it’s not obvious from the outside yet. It was looking overly good in testing and our setups were good in the first couple of rounds, but then we started to go to places a bit less favorable and a lot of things happened.

“We could easily have finished in the Top 10 at the 500; we were fighting with Sage [Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing] and Ed [Carpenter] who finished well inside the Top 10, but we went for a fuel strategy that didn’t work out. Before that, we got taken out twice at Texas. And on, and on, and on, and on…

 

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

“It’s already hard enough to score well in IndyCar, but we keep missing out whenever we have pace. Like in Nashville, we should have had a pretty decent race but get taken out [by eventual winner Marcus Ericsson], and on Indy road course last weekend we made good progress, had a pretty solid race. At the restart, we had like three times as much push-to-pass left as anyone around us

“But I make a pass on Ryan [Hunter-Reay] and it goes wrong. He blames me for it, but I think, ‘Dude, you’re on the outside and you say I shoved you off the track, but we made contact past the apex. There’s another 40 yards of track before we track out.’ Weird. We fell to 22nd, recovered to 15th, but that was probably another Top 10 there and it just disappeared.

“That’s what I mean. For all the people on the team who’ve put in so much work, it would be nice to catch a break but it’s just not happening right now. That’s another reason I want to push on; because I’m committed to helping turn the team’s situation around and to be there when things start going right!

“I think I still have things to offer in open-wheel, and as long as A.J. and Larry agree, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Sportscar future

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Bourdais has always shone in sportscar racing, scoring outright wins with Peugeot Sport in WEC, and Action Express Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports in IMSA – as well as GT triumphs in both series with the Chip Ganassi Racing-run works Ford program. He enjoyed running the full season with JDC-Miller in 2020 (finishing an impressive fifth in the points race), but said the switch back to the endurance-race ‘extra’ role – in which capacity he, Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval conquered this year’s 12 Hours of Sebring – was more to his taste for now.

But, he added, “Obviously I have a limited number of years left in IndyCar, so eventually, yeah, I will go to sportscars fulltime. I have a few things on the table and I don’t know exactly how it’s going to shake out, but there will always be some sportscar involvement. I’ve always liked racing the Corvette DP and Cadillac DPi in IMSA, and doing that full-time one day will be nice.”

Asked if he was aiming for a prototype ride in the LMDh/Hypercar era of both WEC and IMSA in 2023, Le Mans-born Bourdais – who won the 24 Hour classic’s GTE class in 2016 racing the Ganassi Ford – said, “I hope so. With so many manufacturer programs coming out, I hope there is an opening for an old guy like me! I’d love to be in a position to potentially win Le Mans outright.

“You can only wish there had been just one class at the top. I’m a little afraid of the idea of equivalency between the LMDh cars and the Hypercars. I think that will remain a regret of a lot of people involved.

“But at the same time, managing to pull a field of maybe 15 or 16 cars to go for outright victory at Le Mans is a big achievement. We probably haven’t seen that since the 1980s. It’s fantastic, and yeah, I’d love to be part of it.”

Bourdais' quest for overall Le Mans victory saw him frustratingly score three runner-up finishes in four years with Peugeot.

Bourdais' quest for overall Le Mans victory saw him frustratingly score three runner-up finishes in four years with Peugeot.

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

shares
comments

Related video

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Previous article

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

29 min
2
NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"

3
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

4
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

6 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Latest news
Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”
IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

1 h
Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

Aug 16, 2021
“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Aug 15, 2021
Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Aug 15, 2021
Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Aug 14, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success 01:01
IndyCar
6 h

IndyCar: Coyne hints Albon 'interest' inspired by Grosjean success

IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course 00:36
IndyCar
Aug 15, 2021

IndyCar: Power dominates for 40th win at IMS Road Course

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
Aug 13, 2021

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

More from
Larry Foyt
Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win” Indy 500
IndyCar

Foyt: Signing Hildebrand for Indy “a no-brainer… He could win”

Kanaan, Foyt praise “fantastic” COTA after first IndyCar test
IndyCar

Kanaan, Foyt praise “fantastic” COTA after first IndyCar test

Foyt thanks IndyCar community for Hurricane Harvey support
IndyCar

Foyt thanks IndyCar community for Hurricane Harvey support

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More from
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022 Calderon Mid-Ohio testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list of potential drivers” for 2022

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test
IndyCar

Calderon "had a blast" in her first IndyCar test

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion Prime
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: A fighter and a people’s champion

Trending Today

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin laments Chase Briscoe's "lack of awareness"

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”
IndyCar IndyCar

Bourdais committed to Foyt in IndyCar: “If I can help, I want to stay”

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne: Albon “interested” in IndyCar, Grosjean is “best salesman”

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.