Bridgestone Americas promotes Adams to director

Adams will oversee the entire race tire production process – from design and development through manufacturing and management in support of Firestone’s exclusive tire supply for the NTT IndyCar Series.

Her tenure with BATO began in May 2003 as an engineer in the Tire and Vehicle Dynamics department supporting original equipment (OE) development before joining the Race Tire Engineering team in 2007. Adams has developed Firestone Firehawk race tires for road, street and oval races, rising to chief engineer responsible for overseeing all race tire design and trackside support for IndyCar.

Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer at Bridgestone Americas said: “Through years of hard work and dedication, Cara has demonstrated her commitment to Bridgestone and the future of race tire development.

“She is a leader in the field and we’re excited that she will continue to push the limits of innovation for Firestone Racing.”

Adams tweeted: “I work for a great company, I’m surrounded by a brilliant Race Tire Engineering team and an extremely dedicated group of tire builders who make some of the most amazing products in motorsports. I look to continue the tradition of excellence we have achieved well into the future.”

Bridgestone’s current tire supply contract with IndyCar runs through 2025.

In addition to her work at BATO, Adams has been recognized for her support of her local Akron, OH, community. She recently received the Greater Akron Chamber’s ‘30 for the Future’ Award, and she has been honored by the United Way and the Akron Urban League, among others. Adams graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.