Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
IndyCar News

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

By:
Co-author:
David Malsher-Lopez

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that defeated IndyCar title challenger Pato O’Ward nonetheless is one of the fastest drivers in the sport, and can get even better.

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

O’Ward racked up his first two IndyCar wins and four other podium in 2021, taking the fight to eventual champion Alex Palou down to the last round of the season.

Unfortunately his #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet was tagged at the hairpin by Ed Jones at the end of the first lap of last Sunday’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, spinning O’Ward to the back of the field. It’s likely the damage he incurred in the impact was what forced him to retire later on, and he would slip to third in the final standings, behind race runner-up, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Josef Newgarden.

Later, O’Ward would say: “Obviously, that was not the result that we wanted here in Long Beach. We’ve had a great season: getting our first win, adding another win on top of that, and being on the pole multiple times.

“The entire Arrow McLaren SP team has a lot to be proud of. Next year, we have a great baseline to start from and we will be ready to fight for another title.”

Brown echoed the positivity of his driver, commenting: “It was a great season, he is clearly one of the fastest drivers in IndyCar. It's great to work with him, because he's a very passionate driver, very fast, very brave and a great personality. And clearly a star in the sport."

Brown said that when the team decided to hire him at the end of 2019, they knew O'Ward's potential, so seeing him in the fight for the top spots in the championship was not a total surprise.

"I probably didn't expect it, because even last year he was fourth in the championship, so we knew it was a matter of time until he started winning races. I'm very impressed with the season he's had. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm not surprised."

He did say, however, that O’Ward has room for improvement for the 21-year-old Mexican to make him a more complete competitor.

"The car control he has is impressive and he is very brave,” said Brown, “but on the other hand he can have a lot of emotions if things don't go his way. That's something that comes with youth – emotion and aggression.

“Sometimes you have to let the race come to you, but I think that's something that experience and time gives you.

"But I'd rather have to slow a driver down than ask him to speed up. It is possible to manage his enthusiasm. That's something that comes only with a bit of time and experience and trust with the team in a race."

O’Ward’s F1 test won’t be preceded by Mexican GP practice run

Patricio O'Ward with Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel and Zak Brown.

Patricio O'Ward with Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel and Zak Brown.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Brown killed off the rumors that O’Ward, who already has the points for an FIA superlicense, might get an FP1 run in his home grand prix in Mexico City next month, driving the car of either Lando Norris or Daniel Ricciardo. He ruled out the possibility due to two factors – the need to properly prepare the Mexican drier, and also the McLaren team’s fight with Ferrari for third in the Constructors’ championship.

"We would never do it," said Brown. "We wouldn't be able to run a driver in free practice because, first, he comes into the weekend without a purpose. It would be news in Mexico, great publicity, but we will always make sure we lead with what is optimum performance, and putting another driver in either car would have an effect.

“We're in the middle of a big battle for third in the championship with Ferrari and we won't do anything to compromise that battle, that's for sure.”

Brown is not closing the door on O'Ward one day being considered for a switch to Formula 1, although he says there are many factors that could influence the decision, such as the contracts of his current drivers as well as the Mexican's adaptation to an F1 car in December’s young driver test that follows the season finale.

"We'll see after he drives the car in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “He's focused on IndyCar and wants to stay and is very focused on that. Obviously drivers always have an aspiration to drive in Formula 1, but I think we have to see how it goes in Abu Dhabi.

"We also have to see how things develop in IndyCar and we also have to see how things develop in Formula 1 to see if there would even be an opportunity in the future. I think that's important.

"We all focus on the job at hand and don't get into thinking about what could be and what couldn't be. As I told him, the best way to get to Formula 1 is to do what Villeneuve or Montoya did in the IndyCar championship. Then we'll see what happens.”

Lando Norris on pole in Sochi last weekend in his McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris on pole in Sochi last weekend in his McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Previous article

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

3
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

4
World Superbike

Why Rea is under pressure like never before in 2021

5
WEC

Milesi handed Toyota hypercar test chance in Bahrain

13 h
Latest news
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

31m
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

5 h
Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

Sep 27, 2021
Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

Sep 27, 2021
Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”

Sep 27, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022 00:47
IndyCar
12 h

IndyCar: McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

IndyCar: Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022 00:59
IndyCar
14 h

IndyCar: Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
Sep 27, 2021

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

Romain Grosjean talks about his Indycar experience 10:41
IndyCar
Sep 22, 2021

Romain Grosjean talks about his Indycar experience

IndyCar: Grosjean says he “felt a bit like Zanardi” during Corkscrew passes 01:12
IndyCar
Sep 20, 2021

IndyCar: Grosjean says he “felt a bit like Zanardi” during Corkscrew passes

Luis Ramírez More from
Luis Ramírez
Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions Rally Mexico
WRC

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions

Mexican president to cut grand prix funding to pay for railway Mexican GP
Formula 1

Mexican president to cut grand prix funding to pay for railway

More from
Pato O'Ward
O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar Long Beach
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed Laguna Seca
IndyCar

“Fantastic year,” says O’Ward – but he’s still disappointed

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Why Rea is under pressure like never before in 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Why Rea is under pressure like never before in 2021

Milesi handed Toyota hypercar test chance in Bahrain
WEC WEC

Milesi handed Toyota hypercar test chance in Bahrain

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars
Supercars Supercars

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
5 h
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021

Latest news

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.