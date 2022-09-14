Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren Next / Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …
IndyCar News

Brown: IndyCar needs faster cars and East coast expansion

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wishes to see IndyCar expand its footprint along the East coast of America and wants new, faster cars.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Brown: IndyCar needs faster cars and East coast expansion

Speaking to select media at Laguna Seca, he was asked what IndyCar needed to increase its ratings.

He responded, “I think we can still enhance the schedule on the east coast. I’d like to see us have new cars – but I think I’m in the minority. The racing’s great but I think that this sport is about technology, and the issue is, in five years we’re going to be saying the same thing: ‘Good budget, the racing’s great, why change?’

“So at what point do you make a change? I think it will give the series a shot in the arm if you take the technology to the next level.”

He later expanded on the topic saying that he’d “like to see the cars a little bit faster, with more horsepower and a new lighter chassis. If you look at Super Formula and Formula 2, those cars are quicker.

So I think refreshing the product, we would benefit from it.”

He alluded to Formula 1’s Drive to Survive series, to which has been credited with boosting grand prix racing in the U.S.A., remarking: “[IndyCar needs] a bunch of little things as opposed to coming out on Netflix, although that seemed to do the trick for Formula 1 in North America. But I think we were more lucky than good in that outcome.

“I think the budgets here are fantastic, the value for money racing here is the best and I think the racing’s awesome. But the schedule can be enhanced, I think the digital activities that we do can be enhanced.”

Currently IndyCar’s only East coast races are St. Petersburg in Florida and Toronto in Canada. Brown said he was easy regarding where in particular IndyCar should target its East coast expansion.

“Anywhere – New York, Philadelphia, Jersey, Massachusetts,” he shrugged. “I’d go back to Meadowlands – although I’d like to see a different layout. As much as I love some of the up north road courses, I think it’s got to be a street race. Even DC, there was an ALMS race. Something like that.

“I was talking about this with Mark [Miles, Penske Entertainment CEO]. We need to do a heat map of all the stadiums and convention centers as they seem to be the best place to look. Long Beach is around a convention center, Toronto is around a convention center, Nashville is around a stadium. Look at where all the convention centers and sports stadiums are on the East coast and see if that’s a place to start.”

Brown said, however, that he was “not a fan of international races”.

“Mexico, yes, obviously. But [staying in] North America,” he clarified. “I mean, the Australia race was good, but if you look at the fan base, it’s North American. And if you look at sponsors, I don’t come across many CMOs that are responsible for North America and Australia!

“So I’d like to see us round out the calendar in North America before going international.”

 

 

shares
comments
Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
Previous article

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
Next article

Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …

Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …
IndyCar

Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …

2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC
IndyCar

2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Will Power is IndyCar champion and how he changed …

…but not that much. Power delivered his second IndyCar title eight years after his first, by retaining his old skills and gaining a couple of new ones. David Malsher-Lopez explains why the Penske-Chevrolet ace still has what it takes.

Brown: IndyCar needs faster cars and East coast expansion
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: IndyCar needs faster cars and East coast expansion

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wishes to see IndyCar expand its footprint along the East coast of America and wants new, faster cars.

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren

Alex Palou has announced he is staying with his current Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar team for 2023, with Felix Rosenqvist remaining at Arrow McLaren SP.

2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC
IndyCar IndyCar

2022 IndyCar season was most watched for six years, says NBC

This year’s NTT IndyCar Series season was the most watched since in six years, with more than the season’s races averaging more than one million viewers.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.