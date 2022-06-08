Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
IndyCar News

Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls

Tatiana Calderon says that she hopes returning to IndyCar tracks she knows will boost her performance, and that she wants to entice young female fans to get involved in the sport.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls

For 2022, Calderon is competing in all the road and street course events for AJ Foyt Racing, while handing over the #11 ROKiT car to JR Hildebrand for the ovals.

Given the current testing restrictions, it has a been a tough season of acclimation for the 29-year-old Colombian since she knows so few of the tracks, and she’s being compared with teammate and reigning Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood.

“It's been very tough for me coming as a rookie with very little testing,” she said. “I think we have improved particularly in the road courses where I can explore the limit of the car a little bit more. These street circuits are really tough here, compared to Europe even or some other places. The bumps that you experience in Detroit, for example, I think that's unique from IndyCar that you can have all these kind of tracks.

“I've been enjoying suffering a little bit, as well. It's tough, but we like the good competition. Yeah, hopefully once we get to places where I've been before, like Indy GP again, Mid-Ohio where I tested for the first time last year in July, to go to familiar places, I hope that our performance can continue to improve.”

She later added: “I think the first time I did more than 20 laps in the car was in the race in St. Petersburg. I'm used to Pirelli [and] Yokohama that I was running in Super Formula a few years back.

“It's a very different type of tire and style I think you need in IndyCar,” she added, noting that it had taken her “a little bit longer than I would want to.

“Also because we started with the street circuits. It's a little bit more challenging to explore the limit of the car when you know the wall is right there, and if you miss the track time in a place like this. Yeah, I think just understanding a little bit more of the car behavior and the tires is what will bring me more performance towards the end of the year.”

After observing that she had looked up to Simona De Silvestro, Danica Patrick and Bia Figueiredo [a.k.a. Ana Beatriz] while she was climbing the motorsport ladder, Calderon said: “It's a shame it was a long period the last couple of years that we hadn't had somebody in the top level of single-seaters.

“I think sometimes you have to see it to believe it, for the young generation to say I want to be in IndyCar, because there are females that can compete against men in a very competitive championship. I hope that together [with De Silvestro, who makes her IndyCar road course return this weekend at Road America] we can keep that momentum going and to see more females starting in single-seaters because at the end that's what we need. It's a circle, so hopefully there will be more and more joining us in the future, and we can stay and represent women in the best possible way…

“One of the things I love most about American racing, that the paddocks are open for more kids, for more people, so you can interact with some of the little girls. Just a handshake or a picture can change their view on the sport. That's something you feel with their parents, as well. It's like, ‘Look, this is a girl, you can do this.’

“It's been really nice to experience that kind of thing. With little changes you can maybe change the perception of somebody or get them interested… So hopefully we start to change some stereotypes and some beliefs and we get more young girls involved very early on because I think you need that in sport as well, to start early.”

shares
comments
McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
Previous article

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
General

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar Road America
IndyCar

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon hopes to improve on familiar tracks, inspire young girls

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum
General General

McLaren models to feature in Petersen Automotive Museum

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

De Silvestro hopes “blank sheet” can aid learning current IndyCar

Ilott cleared for Road America return with Juncos Hollinger
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott cleared for Road America return with Juncos Hollinger

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.