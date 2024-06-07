Canapino takes Juncos IndyCar "leave of absence", Siegel to sub at Road America
Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed that Nolan Siegel will replace Agustin Canapino for this weekend’s IndyCar Series round at Road America.
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Canapino, its 34-year-old Argentine driver, was at the center of controversy this week with his actions on social media that included a statement which rejected claims that his supporters had threatened rivals.
Arrow McLaren's Theo Pourchaire drew the ire of Canapino's fans after colliding with him in last weekend's Detroit Grand Prix. Pourchaire then flagged the abuse he'd received on his social media channels, which led to more online hate being thrown his way.
The situation led to the termination of Arrow McLaren and JHR's strategic alliance on Thursday, which originally formed last October.
Canapino will now be "taking a leave of absence" for this weekend's round on the 4.014-mile road course. He will be replaced by Siegel, a full-timer in Indy NXT who failed to qualify for the Indy 500 after a wreck while making a last-gasp bid to make the field.
"The growth of online abuse and harassment resulting from the events of this week have led to a very difficult experience for Agustin, the team and the entire IndyCar fan base, and the safety of Agustin and the rest of the competitors has to be considered first and foremost," a press release from the team said.
"Abuse, hatred, and harassment in any form is a detriment to this sport, and we must prioritize the mental and physical wellbeing of both our drivers and our competition."
Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Brad Hollinger, JHR's co-owner, stated: "Online abuse is unacceptable, and we need to ensure that our drivers are prepared both mentally and physically when they get in the car," said.
"We are saddened by the events that led to this scenario."
It is not known at this time if Canapino will return for the following round at Laguna Seca.
The release also stressed that "Juncos Hollinger Racing is working directly with IndyCar to create a better community for our fans, drivers and team members, uniting to make IndyCar a welcome sport for all."
Canapino's replacement Siegel has made one points-paying start in the IndyCar Series (Long Beach, 20th), and also competed in the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club.
Both starts have come with Dale Coyne Racing, with his only other scheduled event with that team being Toronto in July.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Canapino responds to claims of abuse and death threats by fans
Purdue partnership paying IndyCar dividends for Juncos Hollinger Racing
JHR becomes first IndyCar team to launch Spanish social channels
Siegel pulls out of Indy NXT round to focus on IndyCar race
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean by 0.0356s to lead second practice
Grosjean livid over early exit from Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Latest news
Lundqvist says “crazy” maiden IndyCar pole reminds him of UK racing days
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Logano beats Reddick to pole position
Hamilton's data helped Russell snatch Montreal F1 pole
Power compares Canapino controversy to past incident with Montoya
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments