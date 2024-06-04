Canapino responds to claims of abuse and death threats by fans

His response comes after Arrow McLaren’s series rookie Theo Pourchaire revealed he was subject to online abuse following their clash in the Detroit Grand Prix.

Pourchaire and Canapino collided on lap 60 in the IndyCar round in Motor City that was full of chaos, with eight cautions combining for 47 of 100 laps.

The contact dropped both drivers down the running order, with Pourchaire finishing 10th and the Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Canapino in 12th.

On Monday night, the two teams – which share a strategic alliance this year – sent out a joint statement condemning abuse and discrimination, which came in response to Pourchaire sharing that he had been a victim of online threats after the collision with the 34-year-old Argentine driver.

This marks the third time over the last 14 months a driver has stated they’ve been subjected to hate via social media following an on-track clash with Canapino.

Callum Ilott, who was Canapino’s team-mate last year and has split time in the No. 6 entry with Pourchaire this season, was previously the target for online abuse.

The first incident came in April 2023 at Long Beach, which was followed by the same again in September at Laguna Seca.

On Monday night, shortly after the joint statement by Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing, Canapino’s own social media account ‘liked’ a post on social media platform X by Martin Ponte, an Argentinian racing driver and commentator on IndyCar races in Latin America.

Ponte reposted the words “Callum Pourchaire” to Pourchaire’s social media statement concerning the threats.

Canapino’s account has since ‘unliked’ the post but has ‘liked’ multiple responses to Ponte’s post, including one by @yungg_02, who wrote “Come on friend, there I kill someone who is on another continent when I barely have enough time to leave the province.”

A full statement from Canapino was shared on Tuesday morning, which rejected the claims made against his Argentine fanbase.

It read: “Of course, I am against abuse and hate. Those who engage in such behavior are certainly not part of our community and are not welcome here.

“Also, we Argentines are passionate and euphoric, but that doesn’t mean we should be accused of something we are not. Therefore, I strongly reject being generalized and placed in a category we don’t deserve.

“I have not seen a single death threat directed at those who claim to have received them. From last year to today, no one in their right mind would do such a thing. It’s outrageous to be accused of this so lightly, and I won’t allow it anymore. If anyone did this, THEY ARE NOT PART OF US, and we don’t deserve to be consider this way because of some misfit WE STRONGLY REJECT.

“The majority of our fans are respectful and kind people, who I deeply support and thank for their continuous support, through good times and bad.

“I constantly receive abuse and hate, and I have learned to live with it as many people do, choosing to ignore it. There’s nothing sadder and more miserable than hiding behind social media to insult others.

“Lastly, I take this opportunity to invite everyone to reconsider and help others reconsider that we must base our actions on respect above all. We are free to express our emotions and feelings, but with respect and tolerance. It’s the best way to evolve and become better as a society.”

IndyCar released statement of their own, which came after Canapino's, which read:

"No one should be the victim of online abuse or threats. IndyCar has been in touch with both teams to discuss this matter & made certain where we stand. We all have a responsibility to reinforce a welcoming atmosphere & firmly denounce clear violations of online conduct."