Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

shares
comments
Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 7:11 PM

Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is almost certain to lose his place on the Formula 1 grid in 2020, will not be joining Ed Carpenter Racing next year, despite speculation continuing to mount as recently as last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

With Indy Lights graduate Rinus VeeKay due to be confirmed this week as the full-timer in the #21 ECR-Chevrolet, replacement for the departing Spencer Pigot, there had been rumors that soon-to-be F1 exile Hulkenberg was in the running as road and street course driver for the #20 ECR seat.

However, speaking to Motorsport.com, Carpenter refrained from comment on VeeKay but did confirm that (a) he would remain IndyCar’s only owner-driver by continuing to race on ovals in the #20 car, and (b) that his road/street course partner would not be Hulkenberg.

“Yes, I will be continuing as oval driver in the #20 Chevy next season,” said the three-time Indy 500 polesitter. “It’s amazing: every year someone starts a rumor or predicts that I’m retiring, but that’s absolutely not the case.

“Maybe we’ll have the other #20 driver confirmed just before Thanksgiving, but most likely it will be the week after. But no, it’s not Nico Hulkenberg.

“Those rumors had gotten a little out of control, to be honest – even though neither of us said anything!

“To be honest, I did speak with Nico a couple of times, and I think he was intrigued by the prospect of coming to IndyCar, but I just don’t think the timing was right for him.

“I don’t think he would come over if he was just filling time, waiting to maybe get back into Formula 1 in 2021. I think he would evaluate it more and decide whether he really wanted to make a change and then commit to IndyCar for longer. And I don’t think he’s there yet.”

Read Also:

Carpenter said his ‘co-driver’ in the #20 ECR car – a post filled by Ed Jones last season – had been decided but that both parties were “just trying to get the details finalized.” He also said he was hopeful that the Scuderia Corsa co-entrant partnership, initiated just this year, will continue into 2020.

“We haven’t completed that deal yet,” said Carpenter, “but that was mainly because I’ve been focused on trying to get some other pieces in place so we can figure out how it will work. I think both ourselves and Scuderia Corsa have the intention of moving forward together.”

Next article
IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids

Previous article

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids

Next article

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar
Drivers Ed Carpenter , Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Indy 500

Indy 500

30 May - 30 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Mon 1 Dec
Mon 1 Dec
19:03
19:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
Sprint

WSS: Adealide report

3
MotoGP

Zarco: Qualifying behind injured Rossi brings "shame"

4
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

5
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

18m

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season
Indy

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
Indy

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids
Indy

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing
Indy

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
Indy

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.