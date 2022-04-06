Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Andretti Autosport dominates 13-car test at Barber Next / Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery

Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is expanding its partnership to include all of Ed Carpenter’s oval races in the third ECR-Chevy.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery

ECR is now running Conor Daly full-time in the #20 entry alongside Rinus VeeKay (#21), which has obliged team owner Carpenter to add a third entry, the #33, to drive at all the oval events.

In Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, the first oval race of the season, Carpenter ran with backing from Alzamend, a company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorder with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s slogan is “Making Alzheimer’s just a memory.”

The #33 ran in a primarily silver wrap with much purple detailing and splashes of aqua blue (see pic below), but today ECR unveiled a predominantly purple color scheme with a greatly increased areas of blue. This is how the car will appear in the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the two Iowa Speedway races in July and the 15th round, at World Wide Technology Raceway in August.

VeeKay will also run these colors on the #21 car in this weekend’s Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Milton ‘Todd’ Ault III, founder and chairman emeritus of Alzamend, is also executive chairman of Daly’s primary sponsor, BitNile Holdings, Inc. He has pledged to expand his offer, stated before the Texas round, to work with local and national Alzheimer’s associations to provide free tickets to Alzheimer’s caregivers to attend any race in which the ECR #33 competes. For more details, click here

Carpenter has accumulated three pole positions for the Indianapolis 500 and finished the race as runner-up in 2018, and the ECR-Chevys generally shine at the Speedway. VeeKay qualified fourth and third in his first two Indy 500 outings, and he and Daly combined to lead 72 of the 200 laps in last year’s race.

The three ECR cars will be part of the open test at the Speedway on April 20-21.

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Andretti Autosport dominates 13-car test at Barber
Previous article

Andretti Autosport dominates 13-car test at Barber
Next article

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears

Why the RRDC can help right a wrong about Rick Mears
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ed Carpenter More from
Ed Carpenter
Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer’s with Texas livery Texas
IndyCar

Carpenter joins fight against Alzheimer’s with Texas livery

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out
IndyCar

Carpenter seeking alternatives as US Air Force pulls out

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas Texas
IndyCar

VeeKay, Sato among IndyCar hard-luck stories at Texas

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Latest news

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams
IndyCar IndyCar

Why it may be time for Alexander Rossi to change teams

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

32 entries confirmed for next week’s Indy 500 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.