All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
IndyCar 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Castroneves backed by Cleveland-Cliffs for Indy 500 effort

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) announced Cleveland-Cliffs expanded its partnership and will be the primary sponsor on the Honda-powered No. 06 entry driven by Helio Castroneves for the Indianapolis 500.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Helio Castroneves Indy 500 livery

Helio Castroneves Indy 500 livery

Meyer Shank Racing

Castroneves, 48, is vying for to become the first driver to ever capture five victories in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”. He claimed a record-tying fourth Indy 500 win in his debut with MSR in 2021, joining AJ Foyt, Al Unser Sr. and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the event.

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, first joined MSR in 2022. In addition to the company’s role with Castroneves, it will also have a presence on the full-time entries driven by Tom Blomqvist and Felix Rosenqvist.

“Cleveland-Cliffs has been such an amazing partner to us since they came onboard in 2022 and it’s great to see how they have really integrated themselves into our team and to IndyCar as whole,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of MSR.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is not only a part of our two full-season entries, but for them to take the jump on Helio’s 500 car is really something special. It is a top priority for us to help get Helio that fifth 500 win in one of our cars, and to have Cliffs here to support that journey, we are very lucky.”

 

Cleveland-Cliffs also has three locations in Indiana, which consists of 9,000 employees.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is not just a name on the side of our car, they have created and produced actual products that we use on our Indy cars,” Shank said.

"If you look closely, the mufflers on each of our cars are created by Cliffs in their Columbus, Indiana facility and they have become well integrated into our operation - even making the crowd barrier that we use during race weekends. So, this relationship goes beyond a typical partnership, and it’s truly mutually beneficial.”

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said: “Cleveland-Cliffs is proud to partner with Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves as the team seeks Helio’s record setting fifth victory of the iconic American race. The racing world sets its eyes on Indiana every May for the Indianapolis 500 and having Helio drive the No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Indy car will be an exciting moment for our Cliffs team members.

“The Indy 500 and steel have a long tradition in the state. Indiana is the largest steel producing state in the nation and we are proud to have over 9,000 employees in Indiana producing the best steel in the world. With Meyer Shank Racing, we celebrate teamwork, determination and hopefully soon a record setting fifth Indy 500 win for Helio.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

IndyCar
St. Petersburg

IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete IndyCar restarts changed for 2024, split practice trialed in St. Pete

Global Medical Response announces multi-year extension with IndyCar, IMS

Global Medical Response announces multi-year extension with IndyCar, IMS

IndyCar

Global Medical Response announces multi-year extension with IndyCar, IMS Global Medical Response announces multi-year extension with IndyCar, IMS

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

IndyCar

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Helio Castroneves
More from
Helio Castroneves
The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar

The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar

IndyCar

The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar The attributes that make Blomqvist a strong fit for IndyCar

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

IndyCar

First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+ First season of “100 Days to Indy” going international with Paramount+

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Meyer Shank Racing
More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

IndyCar

Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France Lundqvist continues offseason education with F3 running in France

Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024

Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024

IndyCar
St. Petersburg

Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024 Rosenqvist eager to change being “one of the highest DNF scorers” in 2024

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win Castroneves “disappointed” to not chase fourth consecutive Daytona 24 win

Latest news

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport

Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport

Misc General

Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport

Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025

Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025

WRC WRC

Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025 Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025

The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan

The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan

SF Super Formula

The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan

Prime

Discover prime content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
By David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia