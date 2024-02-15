Subscribe
IndyCar
News

CGR lands multi-year deal with Root Insurance for select rounds with Armstrong, Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has revealed a multi-year partnership with Root Insurance entering the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

Joey Barnes
Updated
Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing

Root joins CGR, the reigning and 15-time champions, as a primary sponsor for select rounds on the No. 10 Honda driven by defending and two-time IndyCar title-winner Alex Palou, and the No. 11 entry piloted by Marcus Armstrong, the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

“We are happy to bring Root on board for 2024 and beyond,” said team owner Chip Ganassi. “In our discussions with their leadership team, we were quite impressed by their innovative business model and their plans for the partnership. We are looking forward to working together toward our common goals.”

Armstrong, who is contesting his first full IndyCar campaign in 2024, will debut the new primary livery at Barber Motorsports Park on April 28.

A Columbus, Ohio-based company founded in 2015, Root was established on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on driving behaviors instead of demographics. In turn, they have revolutionized the auto insurance industry by using mobile technology and data science to offer personalized rates. Additionally, Root is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile and is currently offered in 34 states.

“We are excited to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing and explore all the opportunities it provides,” said Root’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Jason Shapiro.

“As a leading technology brand, Root is always looking to find partnerships that align with our vision for providing a better car insurance experience. Chip Ganassi Racing’s culture of success and winning is a great fit with the success and disruption that Root is making in insurance.”

