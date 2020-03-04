Chilton leads Carlin 1-2 on second day at Sebring

Chilton, who will compete in all 12 road and street course races in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series and will enter the 104th running of the Indy 500, lapped the 1.7-mile Sebring short course 121 times, his fastest time coming on Lap 23, a 52.1126sec effort.

Nasr, by contrast left it until his 110th lap to set a 52.1750sec, shading Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy’s rookie Rinus VeeKay by just 0.03sec.

Defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was fourth fastest, quickest of the Team Penske-Chevrolet drivers, ahead of Patricio O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and defending Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud in a second Penske.

Seventh was Conor Daly in the second ECR entry who turned the most laps along with O’Ward (140), Will Power in the third Penske and rookie Oliver Askew in the second McLaren.

The two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars of Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato – the only Honda-powered machines in the test – were 10th and 12th respectively, but were 0.67sec and 1.13sec off the top spot.

The pair were split by rookie Dalton Kellett who took over the #14 AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy from Sebastien Bourdais and ran 133 laps.

Ben Hanley of DragonSpeed Racing ran 107 laps, and was within 0.03sec of Sato.

