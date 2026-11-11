Indy NXT

Chip Ganassi Racing signs Alessandro de Tullio for 2027 Indy NXT Season, adds IndyCar reserve role

The 20-year-old Argentinian standout will pilot the #10 AstroPay entry while supporting CGR’s IndyCar Series squad on road and street courses

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 3:00 PM

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Alessandro de Tullio, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Chip Ganassi Racing has officially signed 20-year-old Argentinian driver Alessandro de Tullio for the 2027 Indy NXT by Firestone season. De Tullio will pilot the #10 AstroPay entry following a series of productive offseason test sessions with the championship-winning organization.

In addition to his full-time Indy NXT duties, the 20-year-old Argentinian will serve as a reserve driver for Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar Series squad during all road and street course events, supporting the team through simulator development and trackside operations on non-oval race weekends.

"I’m very excited to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing for 2027 in Indy NXT and with a reserve driver program in IndyCar,” de Tullio said. “It’s another step in my career, and joining the most successful team in IndyCar is something that’s very special. I’m looking forward to adding to that success in the Indy NXT program, doing my best to learn as much as possible and help as much as possible as the reserve driver in IndyCar. I also have to thank my partners that have helped me get to this stage, and I’m excited to see what we can do together at Chip Ganassi Racing."

De Tullio enters his sophomore Indy NXT season after a standout 2026 rookie campaign with AJ Foyt Racing. He captured victory at Barber Motorsports Park and Portland International Raceway, earned four podiums and five top-five finishes, and led 99 laps – the most among rookies and second-most overall in the series. He also scored eight pole positions in 2026, tying former IndyCar drivers Ed Jones and Thiago Medeiros for the second-highest single-season total in series history.

Carrying the iconic #10 jersey number made famous by fellow Argentinian sporting icons Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, de Tullio joins returning teammate Carson Etter in CGR’s INDY NXT lineup, with further driver announcements expected as work continues to fill the team's remaining entries.

"We’re excited to welcome Alessandro to Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2027 season,” said Taylor Kiel, Team Manager, Chip Ganassi Racing. “Our goal is to give him and his teammates the support and resources to compete for wins and the Indy NXT championship. Pairing that program with an IndyCar reserve driver role gives him a valuable opportunity to learn from our drivers and engineers, contribute to the team in a variety of ways and build his experience as a driver."

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