Chip Ganassi Racing signs Christian Lundgaard for 2027 in multi-year IndyCar deal

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has signed Danish driver Christian Lundgaard to a multi-year contract to drive the #9 PNC Bank Honda starting in the 2027 season in the IndyCar Series. Lundgaard will join recently-crowned five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Kyffin Simpson as part of the driver roster for the winningest team in series history.

The 25-year-old Dane is coming off a standout 2026 campaign in which he earned victories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Road America, collected his first career oval podium, and achieved a career-best third-place finish in the IndyCar championship standings with Arrow McLaren. Over 87 career IndyCar starts, Lundgaard has accumulated three victories, 16 podiums, and 21 top-five finishes.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Chip Ganassi Racing beginning next season,” Lundgaard said. “The fact that it is in the iconic #9 PNC Bank Honda makes it even more special. CGR has set the standard in IndyCar for decades, and the opportunity to be part of that legacy is something I've worked toward my entire career.

“I'm incredibly excited about what's ahead. I can't wait to get to work with everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing and compete for wins, championships, and the Indianapolis 500.”

Christian Lundgaard

Team owner Chip Ganassi highlighted Lundgaard's track record and upside in bringing him into the CGR stable.

“We are excited to welcome Christian to Chip Ganassi Racing. We know he's capable of accomplishing even more in the NTT IndyCar Series, and we're looking forward to helping him reach that next level with the #9 team,” said team owner Chip Ganassi.

“He's already proven he can win races, and it isn't often a driver of his caliber becomes available. Throughout our history, one of the things we've done best is identify young talent, help them maximize their potential, and develop them into championship contenders. We believe Christian has all the talent to be the next driver to do that.”

Christian Lundgaard wins Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Lundgaard progressed into single-seater racing after starting in karts and junior formula ranks, spending three seasons in Formula 2 where he won multiple races and scored nine podiums while briefly serving as a simulator driver for the Alpine F1 Team. Making his IndyCar debut in 2021, he earned his first podium a year later and scored his breakthrough inaugural victory at Toronto in 2023 – becoming the first Danish driver in history to win in North America’s premier open-wheel championship.

The addition of Lundgaard further strengthens an organization that stands as one of the most successful sports franchises in American history. With 18 IndyCar championships across 31 seasons since 1996, CGR equals the NBA’s all-time franchise championship record and exceeds every NFL franchise, as well as leading organizations in Formula 1 and NASCAR. Among all major North American professional sports organizations, CGR’s championship total is surpassed only by the New York Yankees (27) and the Montreal Canadiens (24), with no NFL, NBA, MLB, or NHL team winning more than six championships since 1990. PNC Bank will continue its primary partnership on the #9 entry.

PNC Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the U.S. with approximately 2,300 branches and 58,000 employees, has partnered with CGR since 2013 and served as the primary sponsor on the #9 car since 2018. Together, CGR and PNC Bank have captured six IndyCar championships, two of which came with the #9 team with Scott Dixon (2018, 2020), who departed the organization for Arrow McLaren at the end of the 2026 season.

“We are excited to begin a new era with Chip Ganassi Racing and what’s ahead with Christian taking the wheel of the #9 PNC Bank Honda,” said Lou Cestello, head of Regional Presidents for PNC Bank. “He’s already achieved some remarkable milestones early in his career, and we’re looking forward to watching him build on that success in 2027 and beyond.”