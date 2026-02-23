Skip to main content

IndyCar St. Petersburg

Rasmussen and The Grandstand Project launch streetwear collection

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver has partnered with the female-run independent brand

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Edited:
031126_MetyenOyebade_Still 2026-02-18 094845_1.15.1

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Metyen Oyebade via A/AGENCY

Christian Rasmussen has partnered with The Grandstand Project (GP), a female-run independent brand focused on designing apparel for the surge for the next generation of racing fans.

The collaborated merchandise project, CR21xGP, features classic racing staples inspired by high-end streetwear and incorporates designs by renowned graphic designer Varker, known for creating reigning Formula 1 champion Lando Norris’s iconic 2024 helmet design.

In response to IndyCar’s evolving fan demographic, CR21xGP is part of an authentic and fresh collection that reimagines what ‘merchandise for everyone’ looks like, with it intentionally designed as gender-neutral to welcome all fans. Additionally, it caters to communities that have historically been overlooked in motorsport merchandising.

“I’ve always wanted my merch [merchandise] to feel personal and high quality,” said Rasmussen, driver of the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

“I want fans to wear it because they genuinely like it, not just because it has my name on it. It was important to me that the whole experience, from buying it to wearing it, feels like being part of the team and not just purchasing another shirt.

“I also wanted to make sure the collection felt inclusive of everyone who supports me. The fan base in this sport is changing, and there are more and more female fans who play a huge role in growing it. That matters to me. I wanted to create something that they would love and feel represented by.”

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Metyen Oyebade via A/AGENCY

Fans can purchase the collection, which includes T-shirts, patches and crewnecks in multiple colorways, online starting February 23, 2026, in-person at this weekend’s season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and at select races throughout the 2026 IndyCar season. Three percent of all sales will be directed to The Grandstand Project’s fund to support women across motorsport.

“The Grandstand Project was created because I knew motorsport merchandise could be so much more,” said Sherry Ma, CEO & Founder of The Grandstand Project. “It can be more inclusive, more thoughtful, and high enough quality that it becomes something you keep for years.

“With Christian, we focused on bringing his ideas to life in a way that feels true to him and still aligned with what we believe in as a brand. We’re proud to serve as the official manufacturer of this new collection of merchandise and even more excited to activate it in person at St. Petersburg. Showing up in person and connecting with fans is what matters most to us. This collection really reflects who Christian is and the kind of experience we believe merchandise should create.”

Maria Cofer, a former racing driver who is Rasmussen’s partner and merchandising manager, added, “From the start, we wanted Christian’s merchandise to really feel like him. It needed to represent who he is and connect with everyone who supports him. We put a lot of thought into the details and the quality. Being able to launch it in person at St. Petersburg makes it even more special because it gives fans a chance to experience it up close and be apart of it firsthand.”

