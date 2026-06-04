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IndyCar Madison

Christian Rasmussen signs multi-year contract extension with ECR

Rasmussen will remain as the driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, Ed Carpenter Racing

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

ECR Indy has announced that Christian Rasmussen will continue as the driver of its No. 21 Chevrolet into 2027 and beyond.

The 25-year-old Danish driver is currently taking part in his third full-time season of IndyCar racing, all with ECR. He has one victory, which came at Milwaukee last year after a dramatic fight to the front.

Since 2022, Rasmuseen is the only driver to bring ECR to the top step of the podium, and before him it was Rinus VeeKay in 2021's Indy GP.

“I'm excited to extend my partnership with ECR for 2027 and beyond. I've enjoyed my time with the team so far and believe in the future of ECR,” said Rasmussen. “We have undergone a lot of changes over the last couple years, and it has been a privilege to witness them firsthand, and to play a part in them. I'm confident that together we will continue to take ECR to its fullest potential.”

After placing 22nd in his rookie season, he ended the 2025 season in 13th and finished an impressive sixth in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500. This year, he is currently 24th, with no finishes higher than 14th. However, he did clash with Will Power while battling for the win at Phoenix earlier this year.

The 2023 Indy NXT champion is also a champion of the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000, and earned an LMP2 class victory in the 2024 edition of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

“We are very excited to finalize this extension with Christian. Maintaining continuity with our driver lineup is something we feel that is an important element for ECR to reach its full potential. We have watched Christian develop over the past two seasons and firmly believe that the future is bright for Christian and ECR,” said team owner Ed Carpenter.

“There are plenty of opportunities to make our mark in 2026 and we are confident that strong results are right in front of us. Christian really made a breakthrough last season at WWT Raceway before getting his first win at the Milwaukee Mile, so this weekend is a great opportunity to get back to victory lane.”

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