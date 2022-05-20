Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Indy 500 trophy: What's it called? Why does it have faces? & more Next / Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy

Team Penske-Chevrolet president Tim Cindric says reducing to three cars for the 2022 season has had upsides and downsides in preparation for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy

Penske’s IndyCar operation went from four full-time cars to three for 2022, and has not added an extra car for the 500. This will mark the first time since 2014 that Team Penske has entered only three cars for Indy.

With Simon Pagenaud, who won the race for Penske in 2019, now at Meyer Shank Racing, the three remaining drivers – Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin – have had to work hard to investigate different setup avenues, especially given the Day 2 rainout.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the squad was missing a fourth car Cindric replied: “It's a good question, and I think there's certainly positives and negatives to it in terms of focus versus data and information. And when you have a guy like Simon in the team and how good he is here, he certainly brought a lot to the team. We certainly miss having him as part of it.

“But then when you look at the preparation and what it takes to get these cars ready to go race at Indy, I think regardless of who's driving the cars, the attention to detail you can always have with fewer cars.

“It's a balance here for sure. We've run five cars here, and this is the first time we've run three cars in quite a while. It's been refreshing in some ways in terms of simplicity, but certainly miss having Simon as part of the team.”

Last year, the Penske cars qualified disastrously, between 17th and 32nd, the latter spot being earned by 2018 winner Power, who had to go through the tension-filled Bump Day to make it in the field.

Asked if the squad had put its finger on what went so wrong, Cindric replied: “I think we'll find out maybe after qualifying this year, to be honest, to see if we're right. I don't think you ever know until you know.

“We had a couple of cars that were solid in the show, and we've got poor Will out there trying to make the show. I think we're still scratching our heads on some fronts. There's some areas where we could certainly be better and wouldn't have put ourselves in the situation there with Will. I think we understand that part of it.

“What will get us to challenge for the front row? I think maybe after tomorrow or Sunday we'll be able to digest a little bit more and understand better.”

shares
comments
Indy 500 trophy: What's it called? Why does it have faces? & more
Previous article

Indy 500 trophy: What's it called? Why does it have faces? & more
Next article

Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall

Johnson has lucky escape at Indy after smacking Turn 2 wall
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Will Power More from
Will Power
Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart” Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Points-leader Power on GP Indy: “It was a day to be smart”

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Power on pole: You don’t even know if you’ll get another one

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s final LMP2 entry this year 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours will be Penske’s final LMP2 entry this year

Autograph announces 2022 Indy 500 NFT Collection Indy 500
IndyCar

Autograph announces 2022 Indy 500 NFT Collection

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Carpenter, Dixon head last practice before qualifying

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan sets best four-lap average on Fast Friday

Qualifying for Indy 500? It’s complicated… and now earlier, too
IndyCar IndyCar

Qualifying for Indy 500? It’s complicated… and now earlier, too

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”
IndyCar IndyCar

O'Ward: Indy’s wind-blasted Fast Friday “a bit terrifying”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.