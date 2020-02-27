Citrone/Buhl confirms RLL partnership, Pigot as driver

Citrone/Buhl Autosport was announced last Friday, a partnership formed by former Indy car driver Robbie Buhl and his brother and business partner Tom, and Robert Citrone, founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his son Nick, a Data Analytics Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team.

CBA will now partner with the team owned by Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan, allowing Pigot to rejoin the squad that gave him his IndyCar break in 2016. Pigot’s Road To Indy scholarship for winning the 2015 Indy Lights title earned him three rides with RLL-Honda in 2016, and he impressed enough to earn a ride with Ed Carpenter Racing.

That’s where the Orlando, FL native remained until the end of last season, when Carpenter replaced him with 2019 Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay. Pigot’s best result in his three complete seasons with ECR was a runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway in 2018, while his best qualifying performance was a front-row start for last year’s Indy 500.

“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot. “I ran my first IndyCar Series race and Indy 500 with RLL in 2016 so it will be nice to return to a team with some familiar faces.

“I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry will make its track debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 8 in practice for the GMR Grand Prix.

