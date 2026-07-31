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IndyCar Portland

Inside IndyCar's IR-28: New images of 2028 chassis

IndyCar's new car will debut in 2028, but this weekend, Motorsport.com was among those who got an up-close look at the IR-28

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Motorsport.com was among those who got a closer look at the brand new IR-28 chassis, which is set to debut in the 2028 IndyCar season.

This weekend, the car will test at Indianapolis road course with reigning four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

The IR-28 marks the first major overhaul of the IndyCar chassis cine 2012 with the DW-12, as even the IR-18 was more of a aerodynamic/cosmetic overhaul of the existing chassis.

Read Also:

Gallery: IndyCar's IR-28 challenger 

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail

Dallara IR-28 detail

Photo by: Joey Barnes

 

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