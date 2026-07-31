Inside IndyCar's IR-28: New images of 2028 chassis

Motorsport.com was among those who got a closer look at the brand new IR-28 chassis, which is set to debut in the 2028 IndyCar season.

This weekend, the car will test at Indianapolis road course with reigning four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou and 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

The IR-28 marks the first major overhaul of the IndyCar chassis cine 2012 with the DW-12, as even the IR-18 was more of a aerodynamic/cosmetic overhaul of the existing chassis.

Gallery: IndyCar's IR-28 challenger

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes

Dallara IR-28 detail Photo by: Joey Barnes