IndyCar / Road America News

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

By:

NASCAR driver Cody Ware will race a second Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda this weekend at Road America.

Cody Ware to make IndyCar race debut at Road America

Ware, a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for his father’s Rick Ware Racing (RWR) team, tested at Sebring earlier this year, passed the Rookie Orientation Program for the Indy 500 in April and tested again at Road America two weeks ago.

Now he will drive the #52 car, joining DCR-RWR’s other rookie Romain Grosjean, and Ed Jones (DCR with Vasser-Sullivan) at Road America in this weekend’s ninth round of the 2021 IndyCar season.

Rick Ware stated: “What started as a 3-4 race sponsorship to roll out a marketing program for BioHaven and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the NTT IndyCar Series, turned into a full-season sponsorship commitment with the #51 Honda [Grosjean’s car]. “Thanks to their continued partnership, we’re excited to add a few races for the #52 entry, starting with Road America this weekend.”

Cody Ware, 25, as well as racing in NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series this season, finished fourth in LMP2 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona this year and won the 2019/2020 LMP2 Asian Le Mans Championship.

He admitted: “To be a part of an NTT IndyCar Series race is such an honor, and a surreal experience for me. I never would’ve thought that I would ever go down the open wheel route for a multitude of reasons. But thanks to RWR, Dale Coyne Racing, and Biohaven / Nurtec ODT, I am getting an opportunity to compete at the highest level of open-wheel motorsport in the U.S..

“Road America is an ideal place to make my debut and I am so excited to learn and soak it all in. Having two great teammates such as Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones will help take some of the edge off the learning curve, if only a little.”

Cody Ware will take to the track on Friday, June 18 for his first official NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice session. The REV Group Grand Prix goes green at 11:45am local time on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

 

