Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Markham

A fourth-place finish in a high-attrition race on the streets of Markhan helped Alex Palou to add another 23 points to his championship lead, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood (who wrecked).

David Malukas is four points behind Kirkwood in third, while Christian Lundgaard is just two points back of Malukas in a close battle for second.

Inside the top ten, the only other significant change was Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist falling from sixth to eighth.

Additionally, Romain Grosjean jumped three positions in the standings to 18th after his runner-up finish at Markham.

2026 IndyCar standings after Markham (Race 14 of 18)