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IndyCar Markham

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Markham

Palou further cements his place atop the championship standings, increasing his advantage to +133 over Kirkwood

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

A fourth-place finish in a high-attrition race on the streets of Markhan helped Alex Palou to add another 23 points to his championship lead, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood (who wrecked). 

David Malukas is four points behind Kirkwood in third, while Christian Lundgaard is just two points back of Malukas in a close battle for second.

Inside the top ten, the only other significant change was Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist falling from sixth to eighth.

Additionally, Romain Grosjean jumped three positions in the standings to 18th after his runner-up finish at Markham.

Read Also:

2026 IndyCar standings after Markham (Race 14 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 542
2 Kyle Kirkwood 409
3 David Malukas 405
4 Christian Lundgaard 403
5 Pato O'Ward 385
6 Josef Newgarden 352
7 Scott McLaughlin 345
8 Felix Rosenqvist 344
9 Marcus Ericsson 329
10 Rinus VeeKay 295
11 Will Power 292
12 Scott Dixon 264
13 Graham Rahal 258
14 Kyffin Simpson 252
15 Marcus Armstrong 244
16 Santino Ferrucci 225
17 Alexander Rossi 218
18 Romain Grosjean 209
19 Louis Foster 200
20 Nolan Siegel 195
21 Dennis Hauger (R) 189
22 Christian Rasmussen 164
23 Caio Collet (R) 158
24 Mick Schumacher (R) 151
25 Sting Ray Robb 150
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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