Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Markham
Palou further cements his place atop the championship standings, increasing his advantage to +133 over Kirkwood
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images
A fourth-place finish in a high-attrition race on the streets of Markhan helped Alex Palou to add another 23 points to his championship lead, now 133 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood (who wrecked).
David Malukas is four points behind Kirkwood in third, while Christian Lundgaard is just two points back of Malukas in a close battle for second.
Inside the top ten, the only other significant change was Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist falling from sixth to eighth.
Additionally, Romain Grosjean jumped three positions in the standings to 18th after his runner-up finish at Markham.
2026 IndyCar standings after Markham (Race 14 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|542
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|409
|3
|David Malukas
|405
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|403
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|385
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|352
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|345
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|344
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|329
|10
|Rinus VeeKay
|295
|11
|Will Power
|292
|12
|Scott Dixon
|264
|13
|Graham Rahal
|258
|14
|Kyffin Simpson
|252
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|244
|16
|Santino Ferrucci
|225
|17
|Alexander Rossi
|218
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|209
|19
|Louis Foster
|200
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|195
|21
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|189
|22
|Christian Rasmussen
|164
|23
|Caio Collet (R)
|158
|24
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|151
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|150
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacob Abel (R)
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5
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