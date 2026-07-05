Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Mid-Ohio

After a fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio, Alex Palou's championship lead shrunk slightly, with Kyle Kirkwood now 56 points behind. Christian Lundgaard is third in the standings, 65 points adrift of the lead, and David Malukas is fourth, 66 points back.

After his first win of the 2026 IndyCar season, Pato O'Ward is fifth, trailing Palou by 94 points.

There are seven races left in the championship fight, with the next race scheduled for July 19 at the Nashville oval.

2026 IndyCar standings after Mid-Ohio (Race 11 of 18)