Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Mid-Ohio
Just 66 points separate the top four drivers in the championship
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images
After a fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio, Alex Palou's championship lead shrunk slightly, with Kyle Kirkwood now 56 points behind. Christian Lundgaard is third in the standings, 65 points adrift of the lead, and David Malukas is fourth, 66 points back.
After his first win of the 2026 IndyCar season, Pato O'Ward is fifth, trailing Palou by 94 points.
There are seven races left in the championship fight, with the next race scheduled for July 19 at the Nashville oval.
2026 IndyCar standings after Mid-Ohio (Race 11 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Alex Palou
|404
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|348
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|339
|4
|David Malukas
|338
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|310
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|270
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|265
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|262
|9
|Scott Dixon
|224
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|222
|11
|Rinus VeeKay
|219
|12
|Marcus Armstrong
|219
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|175
|14
|Graham Rahal
|218
|15
|Will Power
|209
|16
|Kyffin Simpson
|194
|17
|Alexander Rossi
|190
|18
|Louis Foster
|159
|19
|Dennis Hauger (R)
|148
|20
|Nolan Siegel
|145
|21
|Christian Rasmussen
|143
|22
|Romain Grosjean
|139
|23
|Caio Collet (R)
|132
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|108
|25
|Mick Schumacher (R)
|108
|26
|Conor Daly
|24
|27
|Takuma Sato
|20
|28
|Jack Harvey
|8
|29
|Jacob Abel (R)
|6
|30
|Helio Castroneves
|5
|31
|Ed Carpenter
|5
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|5
|33
|Katherine Legge
|5
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