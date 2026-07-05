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IndyCar Mid-Ohio

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Mid-Ohio

Just 66 points separate the top four drivers in the championship

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

After a fifth-place finish at Mid-Ohio, Alex Palou's championship lead shrunk slightly, with Kyle Kirkwood now 56 points behind. Christian Lundgaard is third in the standings, 65 points adrift of the lead, and David Malukas is fourth, 66 points back.

After his first win of the 2026 IndyCar season, Pato O'Ward is fifth, trailing Palou by 94 points.

There are seven races left in the championship fight, with the next race scheduled for July 19 at the Nashville oval.

Read Also:

2026 IndyCar standings after Mid-Ohio (Race 11 of 18)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Alex Palou 404
2 Kyle Kirkwood 348
3 Christian Lundgaard 339
4 David Malukas 338
5 Pato O'Ward 310
6 Josef Newgarden 270
7 Felix Rosenqvist 265
8 Scott McLaughlin 262
9 Scott Dixon 224
10 Marcus Ericsson 222
11 Rinus VeeKay 219
12 Marcus Armstrong 219
13 Rinus VeeKay 175
14 Graham Rahal 218
15 Will Power 209
16 Kyffin Simpson 194
17 Alexander Rossi 190
18 Louis Foster 159
19 Dennis Hauger (R) 148
20 Nolan Siegel 145
21 Christian Rasmussen 143
22 Romain Grosjean 139
23 Caio Collet (R) 132
24 Sting Ray Robb 108
25 Mick Schumacher (R) 108
26 Conor Daly 24
27 Takuma Sato 20
28 Jack Harvey 8
29 Jacob Abel (R) 6
30 Helio Castroneves  5
31 Ed Carpenter 5
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 5
33 Katherine Legge 5

 

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